Zurich vs Sion Prediction and Betting Tips | April 30, 2023 

Zurich and Sion battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 31 clash on Sunday (April 30).

The hosts are coming off a harrowing 4-0 defeat at Servette last weekend. Chris Bedia scored a brace to inspire his side to victory. Sion, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat against Basel at home. All three goals were scored in the first half. Andi Zeqiri and Dan Ndoye scored for Basel, while Giovanni Sio halved the deficit in first half injury time.

The defeat leaves Sion in ninth spot in the league, having garnered 30 points from as many games. Zurich, meanwhile, are directly above them in the standings, making this clash a relegation six-pointer.

Zurich vs Sion Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 163rd meeting between the two sides, with Zurich leading 77-40.

Their most recent meeting in February 2023 saw Zurich claim a 1-0 away win.

Five of their last six meetings have produced less than three goals.

Zurich are on a nine-game unbeaten run at home across competitions, winning five.

Six of Sion's last seven league games have prouced at least three goals, while six of their last eight have had goals at both ends.

Zurich have the second-worst attacking record in the league this term, scoring just 30 goals in as many games.

Zurich vs Sion Prediction

Zurich's devastating loss to Winterthur last weekend put a dent in their survival hopes, but the defending champions have the comfort of home advantage. They have been impressive in front of their fans and will be keen to keep their unbeaten run going to boost their chances of beating the drop.

The margin for error in the relegation battle is slim, with just four points separating the bottom three. Sion, meanwhile, will look for a win to move level on points with Zurich and steer clear of bottom-placed Winterthur.

However, Zurich should step up to the plate and do enough to claim a narrow win, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Zurich 2-1 Sion

Zurich vs Sion Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

Poll : 0 votes