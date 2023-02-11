Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12, 2023 

FC Zurich and Winterthur will battle for three points in a Swiss Super League matchday 20 fixture on Sunday (February 12).

The hosts are coming off a narrow 1-0 win at Sion last weekend. Jonathan Okita scored the winner from the spot just before the hour mark.

Winterthur, meanwhile, also triumphed over Lugano by the same scoreline at home. Matteo Di Giusto's 45th-minute goal proved to be the difference between the two teams.

FC Zürich @fc_zuerich



Throwback zum Kantonsderby im Jahr 2016 und diesem wuseligen Tor von Roberto Rodriguez! 🏽



Morgen empfangen wir den FCW im Letzi - hast du dein Ticket schon?



bit.ly/3jRpTVC



#FCZWIN #fcz #stadtclub #NieUsenandGah Can’t touch this!Throwback zum Kantonsderby im Jahr 2016 und diesem wuseligen Tor von Roberto Rodriguez!Morgen empfangen wir den FCW im Letzi - hast du dein Ticket schon? Can’t touch this! 🚫Throwback zum Kantonsderby im Jahr 2016 und diesem wuseligen Tor von Roberto Rodriguez! 👌🏽Morgen empfangen wir den FCW im Letzi - hast du dein Ticket schon? 🎫 bit.ly/3jRpTVC#FCZWIN #fcz #stadtclub #NieUsenandGah https://t.co/4kGJ0BDzBs

Sunday's game will be a relegation six-pointer between the bottom two teams. They each have 19 points apiece, although Winterthur have played a game less than Zurich, who have played 19 games.

Zurich vs Winterthur Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 50 previous occasions. Zurich lead 32-6.

Their most recent meeting in October 2022 was a goalless draw.

Zurich are on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning three games, their longest run without a defeat this term.

Four of their last five head-to-head games between the two sides have ended in stalemates.

Six of their last eight meetings have produced goals at both ends.

Four of Winterthur's last six games across competitions have produced less than three goals.

FC Zurich form guide: W-W-D-W-L; Winterthur form guide: W-L-L-L-D

Zurich vs Winterthur Prediction

Zurich's title defence has not gone according to plan as they find themselves worrying about relegation throughout the campaign. However, they have turned a positive corner since the 2022 FIFA World Cup break. They are currently on a four-game unbeaten run in the league, winning three games.

That's their longest unbeaten run this term, and they will be keen to get another win to move off the foot of the table. Winterthur need to avoid defeat to maintain their slender advantage in the race to avoid the drop, while they also have an outstanding game.

Zurich's positive run of form would have boosted their confidence. The hosts should claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: FC Zurich 2-1 Winterthur

Zurich vs Winterthur Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Zurich to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

