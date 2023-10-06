Zwolle vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8, 2023 

Zwolle and Feyenoord trade tackles in an Eredivisie matchday eight fixture on Sunday (October 8).

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 defeat at Heracles last weekend. They went ahead through Lennart Thy's 53rd-minute strike, but Emil Hansson scored a brace to help Heracles claim maximum points.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, also fell to an away defeat, losing 3-2 at Atletico Madrid in the UEFA Champions League in midweek, despite twice taking the lead. They went ahead through Mario Hermoso's early own goal before Alvaro Morata levelled matters in the 12th minute.

The Dutch champions went ahead again through David Hancko, but Antoine Griezmann drew Atletico level with the last kick of the first half. Morata then completed his brace two minutes into the second half to help Diego Simeone's men claim maximum points.

Feyenoord now turn their focus back to the domestic scene, where they had a comfortable 3-1 home win over Go Ahead Eagles in their last outing. The victory left them in fourth spot, having garnered 17 points from seven games. Zwolle, meanwhile, are 11th with seven points to show for their efforts after as many outings.

Zwolle vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Feyenoord have 34 wins and 10 draws in their last 52 games against Zwolle.

Their most recent meeting in January 2023 saw Feyenoord claim a 3-1 comeback home win in the KNVB Beker.

Seven of Feyenoord's last eight games across competitions have produced at least four goals.

Zwolle's last five league games have produced more goals in the second half than the first.

Feyenoord have won their last seven meetings with Zwolle.

Zwolle vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord were rampant en route winning the league crown last season. However, their title defence has been subdued, with Arne Slot's side finding themselves four points off the summit after seven games. They will be keen to avoid dropping more points to keep pace with leaders PSV.

Zwolle, for their part, have had a decent start on their return to the top flight but have lost their last two league games. Expect that run to extend to a third loss in a comfortable win for the visitors.

Prediction: Zwolle 1-3 Feyenoord

Zwolle vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Feyenoord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Feyenoord to score over 1.5 goals