Fortnite Winterfest 2023: Start date (expected), free rewards, how to participate, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 is set to welcome the wintery winds to settle on the map as players eagerly anticipate Winterfest 2023, a festive extravaganza expected to bring holiday cheer and a flurry of daily gifts. In this article, we break down the event's expected start date alongside the leaked daily rewards and how players can take part in the festivities.

While there has been no official date for the beginning of Winterfest 2023, drawing from the historical start dates of previous years, we can expect it to begin any time in the next seven days between December 13 and December 19, aligning the festive themes of the event.

How can players claim their gifts in Fortnite Winterfest 2023?

Unlike previous Fortnite Winterfests, this year's event is said to embrace a more linear approach to daily gifts. Instead of all gifts being available on day one, each daily gift will become progressively accessible over the 14 days of the event. This new format adds an element of anticipation, encouraging players to play matches on a daily basis to claim their gifts.

Participating in Winterfest 2023 is as simple as players logging in to the game during the event and hopping into a match to activate their gifts, completing quests for XP rewards.

Thanks to a leak by veteran Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, we have a look at what daily gifts will be available when Winterfest begins and in what order they will be available. The gifts are given below, presented in the order from the first gift to the last:

Glorious Giftblade Back Bling GG Chilled Emoticon Holiday Boxy Outfit Snowfaller Contrail Banner Icon Elite Servo Glider Bushie Bright Wrap Blocko Spray Winterfest Wish Lobby Music Perfect Pivot Glider Winterfest Flurry Wrap Winterfest Bushranger Outfit Banner Icon Bedside Nanner Back Bling

While the Winterfest Cabin is said to not return for this year's event, the game is providing players with a whole new structure of claiming their free gifts and aligning with the spirit of giving that defines this event.

Leaked quests for Winterfest 2023

The leaked quest list for Winterfest 2023 includes several exciting challenges, such as sliding with Icy Feet, consuming the potentially returning Snowy Floppers, creating festive snow creatures, and some quests that seem to be tied to the newly introduced Ship It! Express corporation. These quests will not only provide players with an immersive experience but also allow them to gain XP for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

While certain iconic elements like the Winterfest Cabin will be absent from Winterfest 2023, with all these new quests and gifts, the event is shaping up to be a festive delight, providing players with festivities and experience as the game does every year.

