How to complete Fortnite Daft Punk Experience quests and get free rewards

The Fortnite Daft Punk Experience is live now, and players are excited to dive into the unique world that lets them experience the diverse discography of the iconic music duo. Apart from the mainstage, there are many interactive activities as well as rewards for completing them.

Ad

Here's your guide to playing the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience.

How to access the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience

Join the Fortnite Daft Punk Live event from the event banner (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!

Players can join the Daft Punk Experience from the event banner on the homescreen. Simply launch the game and scroll down till you see the big banner for the Daft Punk Experience.

Ad

Trending

However, if you do not see it listed for some reason, head down to the tab marked "By Epic" and choose the tile titled Daft Punk Experience. The world will let players interact with the discography of the iconic duo, offering many activities and quests that have rewards for their successful completion.

How to complete all Fortnite Daft Punk Experience quests and get free rewards

The Fortnite Daft Punk Experience begins with a mesmerising introductory cinematic (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once you're inside the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience, you will go through an exciting introductory cinematic that gradually leads to the mainstage and the event arena. The interactive video shows players picking up a damaged helmet and being transported inside the pyramid, a reference to the iconic stage design of the duo.

Ad

The Alive 2007 Arena in the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

You will notice that apart from the massive concert area, the arena has four distinct sectors marked by the colors red, blue, green, and purple. Each shade denotes a unique musical experience that you can partake in and get some rewards.

Ad

Here are all the events/activities in the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience

Dream Chamber Studios (Blue): Players can make their own Daft Punk Mixes

Robot Rock Arena (Green): Fight robots armed with music blasters

Daft Club (Red): Chill arena where players can dance and enjoy music

Around the World (Purple): Players can make a LEGO reenactment of the iconic Around the World Music video. It is the only room located on the lower floor of the main lobby.

Alive 2007 Arena: The main arena where players can listen to the iconic discography of Daft Punk

Ad

Each activity in the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience features iconic titles from the duo's career (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Apart from enjoying Daft Punk's iconic songs like Get Lucky and Alive, you can also earn some free cosmetics as well as bonus XP by completing certain quests.

Ad

Here are the quests you can complete in the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience

Attend The Daft Punk Experience Premiere (1) – 5,000 XP

Complete a quest in all 5 rooms (5) – 10,000 XP

The first quest is auto-completed for players who go through the cinematic intro while entering the Daft Punk Experience. However, if it is not completed for some reason, there's an easy way to fix it. Head over to the Around the World room on the lower floor and look for the opening on the opposite side.

Ad

Once inside, walk down the stairs and walk up to the portal. Go through it to replay the cinematic and complete the quest. While you can skip the video, it is recommended to watch it to ensure the mission is completed without any issues.

Visit all the experiences to complete the second quest and earn two free cosmetics (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

As for the second quest in the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience, you will need to visit all five experiences listed above (including visiting the main stage) and complete quests specific to each of them. Once you enter an arena, you will receive a set of missions or targets that you need to complete. Once done, you can successfully leave the arena and proceed to the next.

Ad

Complete all quests in each of the activities in the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience to earn the free rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Epic Games)

Once done, players will receive the Daft Punk Icon Spray and the Daft Punk Was Here Spray as rewards for completion. Additionally, players who attended the premiere of the event between 2 PM to 3 PM ET on September 27, 2025, will also receive the Waveform Walkers Kicks for free.

Ad

Also read: Fortnite launches new Exact Amount for V-Bucks top-up

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayendra Basu Sayendra Basu is a gaming journalist and analyst at Sportskeeda. He has amassed over three million views in 1000+ articles. He specializes in Fortnite and Minecraft, with a penchant for story-based games. He is an avid music aficionado and is usually listening to some jazz, blues, and Lo-fi. When he's not writing, he is probably brewing his millionth cup of coffee.

Contact: sayendrabasu2000@gmail.com Know More