The Mothman skin in Fortnite was introduced in Chapter 6, Season 4, with update v37.51. This character was introduced for Fortnitemares and is a variant of the original Mothmando, who was added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 6. If you happen to don the Outfit and talk to The Mothman, you'll get a special dialogue as well.
The Mothman also has a LEGO Style, which means you can take him on spooky adventures in LEGO Fortnite Odyssey. Despite his 'dark' aura, he should fit in well with others. That being said, here is how to get The Mothman skin in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 4.
How to get The Mothman skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details
Master the game with our Fortnite Interactive Map v33.00 here!
As of October 27, 2025, The Mothman skin in Fortnite is listed in the Item Shop under the "Fortnitemares" Tab. It can be purchased via The Mothman and is associated with the Cryptic Cryptid Set.
The set comprises these cosmetic items:
- The Mothman (Outfit + LEGO Style) - 1,200 V-Bucks
- Cryptid Claws (Pickaxe) - 800 V-Bucks
- Moth Eye Wings (Back Bling) - 300 V-Bucks
If you want everything in the Wednesday Bundle, you can purchase it for 1,600 V-Bucks, which is a discounted price. You can also acquire all cosmetic items separately.
How long will The Mothman skin remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop?
The Mothman skin will remain listed in the Fortnite Item Shop till October 29, 2025, 8 PM Eastern Time. Moreover, the character will return in the future, as he is not exclusive. Check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what else Epic Games could list.
Read more Fortnite articles here:
- All Fortnite Fan-Made Skins (October 2025)
- All Fortnite Crew Packs (October 2025)
- All Fortnite Anime and Cartoon Skins (October 2025)
- All Fortnite DC Skins (October 2025)
- All Fortnite Marvel Skins (October 2025)
- All Fortnite crossovers and collaborations (October 2025)