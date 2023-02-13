5 Free Fire characters who deserve a buff (February 2023)

Free Fire is known for its extensive and constantly expanding cast of characters that players can choose from. With each update, the developers introduce a new character to ensure that the game remains exciting and fresh for the community.

Other than the default ones and A-Patroa, every character possesses a special ability that distinguishes them from others and provides a strategic edge during combat. These abilities encompass an array of enhancements, including improved mobility to even boosted health.

By experimenting with the various characters, users can determine the one that aligns with their playing style, which can significantly improve their odds of success and triumph within the game.

Over time, some characters have become underpowered, leading to a decrease in their usage by players. The following characters deserve a buff in Free Fire to revive their popularity.

Note: The options specified in the following list are based on the writer's opinion, and the player's choices may vary.

List of Free Fire characters which deserve a buff

1) Antonio (Gangster's Spirit)

Antonio's character in the game (Image via Garena)

Ability at the base level: Receive 15 extra HP when the round starts.

Antonio is one of the characters who deserve a buff, so it becomes viable in all Garena Free Fire game modes. While some players use him in Clash Squad, he is not widely favored for Battle Royale, which is the most popular game mode.

The developers could consider revamping his ability, as they have done with other characters. Alternatively, they could enhance his statistics. Currently, at the maximum level, he only receives a boost of 40 additional hit points, which may not be sufficient

2) Paloma (Arms-Dealing)

Paloma'x character in the game (Image via Garena)

Ability at the base level: Able to carry 45 additional ammo

Even though one might not say Paloma is useless, many other characters possess better passive abilities in Free Fire. Accordingly, buffing her could be a great move so that she becomes as good as the prevalent alternatives.

Currently, the Arms-Dealing ability of the character allows gamers to carry 45 additional ammo, excluding the Grenade Launcher. This makes it ideal for Battle Royale; however, it provides no value for Clash Squad. Keeping this in mind, a chance to make the character viable in both modes is needed.

3) Chrono (Time Turner)

Chrono's character in the game (Image via Garena)

Ability at the base level: Creates an impenetrable force field that blocks 800 damage. Unable to attack outside enemies from within the field. All effects last for 4 seconds. Cooldown: 160 seconds.

Upon its release a few years ago, Chrono was considered one of the strongest characters in Free Fire. However, due to numerous complaints from the player base about his overpowered ability, the developers nerfed him multiple times.

In response to these adjustments, Chrono has fallen out of favor compared to top picks like K and Alok. While some professional players still prefer Chrono, there has been a decline in usage among the general player population. Hence, a slight buff could improve Cristiano Ronaldo's in-game persona.

4) Caroline (Agility)

Caroline's character in the game (Image via Garena)

Ability at the base level: When holding a shotgun, the movement speed increases by 6%.

Caroline ranks second on this list of characters that require a buff in Free Fire. Her ability is minimal, only impacting shotguns, which are not a preferred weapon choice for all players in the game.

Garena could consider granting Caroline an upgrade or rework to enhance her role. For example, they can improve her ability to increase the movement speed of 2-3 different weapon types instead of just shotguns. Otherwise, they can enhance the percentage of the speed boost a little to make it viable.

5) Clu (Tracing Steps)

Clu's character in the game (Image via Garena)

Ability at the base level: Locates positions of enemies within 65m who are not in the prone or squat position. It lasts for 5 seconds; cooldown: 75 seconds. Enemy positions are shared with teammates.

Clu is likely one of the characters most in need of a buff in Garena Free Fire. Many "Active" ability-type characters outperform this particular option in the game, making her unappealing to the user base.

Additionally, the Avron pet can perform a decent role in finding opponents, and the usage of Clu is not that great. A rework or buff could make this character more appealing and viable for players who currently overlook her as a choice.

