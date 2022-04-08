5 Free Fire characters stronger than Chrono after latest update

Despite Chrono being available for purchase in Free Fire, not many players seem to be buying him. While this fact can be debated, one thing is certain: Chrono has lost his place in the game.

With each passing update, other characters have gotten stronger and have become metas in the game. Although there are many to choose from, this list will pick out five extraordinary characters.

Note: Indian players must avoid playing Free Fire since it is banned in the country.

Characters in Free Fire that surpass Chrono's power level with ease

5) Xayne

When it comes to aggressive combat, Xayne is one of the best characters in Free Fire. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, allows the character to break through an enemy's defense with ease.

With 80 temporary HP and 80% increased damage towards gloo walls and shields, nothing can slow down her advance. Although the cooldown time is set at 150 seconds, that will improve as the character is leveled up.

4) Nairi

Nairi is one of the most unique characters in Free Fire. His ability, Ice Iron, has a dual personality. It can be used offensively and defensively when needed. When a gloo wall is in place, it can recover 20% of its current durability every second. This makes it last longer when placed under fire.

Additionally, when the character is using an assault rifle, the damage output towards gloo walls increases by 20%. However, players should remember that this value holds true even when firing upon friendly gloo walls.

3) Rafael

Following the latest OB33 update, Rafael's ability, Dead Silent, was slightly tweaked and improved. Aside from the silencing effect that users gain while using snipers and marksman rifles, the bleed-out at the base level has been increased to 40%.

In combat, this bleed-out effect will be useful during team fights. Once an enemy has been downed, their teammates will have less time to help them up. This will cause some amount of panic and reduce the team's effectiveness in combat.

2) Nikita

Nikita has always been good with an SMG in Free Fire. Her ability, Firearms Expert, allowed her to reload the weapon type faster. Following the update, the base reload speed has been increased to 14%

Adding icing to the cake, her ability now also deals extra damage. The last five bullets in the round inflict 10% more damage to opponents. This is useful when trying to chase down enemy players or landing a killing blow in combat.

1) A124

A124 has become the most powerful character in Free Fire. Her ability, Thrill Of Battle, has been upgraded from a healing perk to something devastating. When activated, opponents with an 8-meter radius are unable to use their abilities for 20 seconds.

During this timeframe, they will be at a disadvantage and must rely on weapons alone to fight. Players can take advantage of this situation and overpower their opponents with ease. Once used, the ability has a cooldown period of 100 seconds.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu