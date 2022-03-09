5 tips to win end zone fights in Free Fire MAX BR mode (March 2022)

The end zone of every Free Fire MAX match is arguably the hardest part of the game. Only the most skilled opponents remain, and going head-to-head with them will not always end well.

Thankfully, combat is not the only option available to players. At times, outsmarting opponents is easier than fighting them. With a bit of careful planning and execution, players will have no trouble emerging victorious.

Win more end zone fights in Free Fire MAX by following these simple tips

5) Secure a strong tactical position in the end zone

When in the end zone of a Free Fire MAX match, players must ensure that they have a secure location to use as a defensive front. This will allow them to counterattack opponents and win.

Additionally, from this secure position, they can snipe targets at long range without being spotted. This will give them a direct edge in combat and boost their fighting capabilities.

4) Rotate before the zone shrinks

When entering the end zone, players should ensure that they are among the first to do so. This will give them the first pick of a secure location and supplies in the area.

Furthermore, any opponents coming up behind them can be attacked easily. If the zone begins to shrink during combat, opponents are likely to perish due to extreme zone damage.

3) Loot supplies, even if not required

After entering the end zone, players should loot as many supplies as they can carry. It will ensure that any opponents coming up from behind will be denied any supplies in that area.

This will directly affect their combat capabilities and limit their ability to fight effectively. It makes it easier for the player to maintain dominance in the area and lock it down.

2) Do not engage first

In the end zone, most Free Fire MAX players tend to play the waiting game. They will not attack first and will remain hidden. While this may seem odd, this is a brilliant strategy that players can also use.

Rather than eliminating opponents, players should stay hidden and allow enemies to take each other out. This will allow the player to conserve supplies and not waste them uselessly.

1) Only rotate to another position if the current one has been compromised

After a good location has been secured in the end zone, players should only abandon it if the safe zone shrinks and they are outside of it. This will minimize the risk of being sniped or shot at while looking for a new safe location.

Alternatively, players should also move if their location has been compromised. This can happen due to enemies using abilities such as Tracing Steps. However, this too can be avoided by staying in a crouch or prone position.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu