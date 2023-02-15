Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs. AS Gaming: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajay, known as Ajjubhai (Total Gaming), and Sahil Rana, renowned as AS Gaming, are prominent figures in the Indian Free Fire community. As content creators, they have established a significant presence, with Ajjubhai ranking first and AS Gaming second among Indian Free Fire YouTubers in terms of total subscribers.

According to the latest statistics, Ajjubhai has 34.4 million subscribers alongside over 5.33 billion views. On the other hand, AS Gaming boasts 19.3 million subscribers and more than 2.73 billion views.

Fans can find a comparison of their in-game stats in the sections below.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596.

He is currently placed in Silver I within the Battle Royale mode, while his rank in Clash Squad is Platinum I. His in-game stats are mentioned below:

BR Career

These are Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1051 games in the solo mode and has acquired 95 Booyahs, retaining a win percentage of 9.03%. The player has registered 2690 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Speaking about the duo matches, Total Gaming has 1838 appearances and 358 victories, converting to a win rate of 19.47%. With 7314 frags, the content creator has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

Lastly, Ajay has competed in 12920 squad games and has come out on top on 3078 occasions, holding a win ratio of 23.82%. At a K/D ratio of 5.09, he has 50056 kills.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai has not played ranked games in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has not played any ranked matches in the current season.

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

AS Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 169525329.

The player is ranked Bronze I in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale game modes. His stats are listed below:

BR Career

These are AS Gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

AS Gaming has featured in 2770 solo games with 362 wins, giving way to a win percentage of 13.06%. There are 10352 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.30.

The YouTuber has played 2311 duo matches as well and has 332 first-place finishes, translating to a win ratio of 14.36%. He has racked up 6489 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.28.

Looking at the game’s squad mode, Sahil has played 8068 matches and has 1279 wins, coming down to a win rate of 15.85%. He has accumulated 21360 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.15.

BR Ranked

AS Gaming has also not played ranked games (Image via Garena)

Like Ajjubhai, AS Gaming has not played any ranked matches in the current season.

Comparison

Ajjubhai AS Gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 2770 2311 8068 Wins 95 358 3078 362 332 1279 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 13.06% 14.36% 15.85% Kills 2690 7314 50056 10352 6489 21360 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 4.30 3.28 3.15

After a look at the BR Career stats, it can be noted that AS Gaming has the edge over Ajjubhai in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in the solo mode. However, when it comes to duo and squad matches, Ajjubhai is simply superior.

With both YouTubers not playing any ranked matches in the ongoing Battle Royale season, it is not possible to compare Ajjubhai vs AS Gaming in terms of their ranked stats.

Disclaimer: Stats of Ajjubhai and AS Gaming were recorded at the point of writing this article. The stats may end up altering as they end up playing more matches.

