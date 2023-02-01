Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) vs Munna bhai gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ajjubhai, also known as Total Gaming, and Venkata Atchuth, otherwise recognized as Munna Bhai Gaming, are two of the most influential figures to come out of the Indian Free Fire community. Both individuals have gained widespread recognition for consistently producing videos related to the popular battle royale title.

Presently, Ajjubhai boasts a subscriber count of 34.4 million while having a total view count of over 5.3 billion. In comparison, Munna bhai gaming has 3.09 million subscribers and more than 312 million views.

The following section compares the stats of both YouTubers in Free Fire.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players who belong to the nation must not play it. The stats and images utilized below were taken from FF MAX, which the government did not prohibit.

Details of Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire ID is 451012596. His stats are as follows:

BR Career

These are Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has participated in 1,051 solo games, winning 95 at a win percentage of 9.03%. With 2,690 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 2.81 in the game mode.

Total Gaming has also participated in 1,838 duo matches and has outclassed his enemies in 358, retaining a win rate of 19.47%. He has notched up 7314 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The player has competed in 12,920 squad games and has 3078 victories, holding a win ratio of 23.82%. There are 50,056 kills to his name for a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

These are Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside Free Fire’s ongoing season, Ajjubhai has played five squad matches and managed to secure one win, with a win rate of 20%. He has registered 35 frags for a K/D ratio of 8.75.

The content creator has not played ranked solo or duo games.

Details of Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire ID and stats

Munna bhai gaming’s Free Fire ID is 402752655. He has the following stats in the game:

BR Career

These are Munna bhai gaming's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Munna bhai gaming has featured in 4,405 solo games and has 1,143 Booyahs, leading to a win ratio of 25.94%. He has bagged 19,977 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 6.12.

Looking at duo matches, the YouTuber has made 2,647 appearances and has won 651 of them, converting to a win percentage of 24.59%. At a K/D ratio of 4.95, he has 9,883 kills.

Finally, the internet star has engaged in 12,816 squad matches, and his team has secured 4,038 victories, giving way to a win rate of 31.50%. He has 52,255 frags for a K/D ratio of 5.95.

BR Ranked

These are Munna bhai gaming's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Munna bhai gaming has played eight solo-ranked matches and has two first-place finishes, with a win percentage of 25%. He has killed 33 enemies for a K/D ratio of 5.50.

Venkata Atchuth also has 172 participations in the squad mode, getting 82 victories for a win rate of 47.67%. With 1,455 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 16.17.

Comparison

Ajjubhai Munna bhai gaming Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 4405 2647 12816 Wins 95 358 3078 1143 651 4038 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 25.94% 24.59% 31.50% Kills 2690 7314 50056 19977 9883 52255 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 6.12 4.95 5.95

After analyzing the BR Career stats of Ajjubhai and Munna bhai gaming, it can be found that the latter is better in all three modes – solo, duo, and squad in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate.

Since Ajjubhai has not played a sufficient number of ranked matches, it won’t be possible to compare the stats in the ongoing season.

Note: The stats were recorded when writing this article. They are expected to change as the content creators play more matches in the battle royale title.

