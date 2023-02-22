Ajjubhai vs Lokesh Gamer: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Free Fire's popularity in India has paved the way for many players to pursue careers in content creation, with Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Lokesh Gamer being two of the most renowned YouTubers in the Indian community. Both have massive followings on YouTube, with Ajjubhai currently boasting 34.5 million subscribers and a total view count of over 5.34 billion, while Lokesh Gamer has 15.3 million subscribers and a view count exceeding 1.59 billion.

Fans can find a comparison of the stats of Ajjubhai and Lokesh Gamer below.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. The stats maintained by the content creator are listed below:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has competed in 1051 solo games and outclassed his enemies in 95, resulting in a win rate of 9.03%. He has registered 2690 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 2.81.

He has made 1838 appearances in duo matches, winning 358 games for a win rate of 19.47%. He has 7314 frags and a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The player has also competed in 12920 squad games and has notched 3078 Booyahs, resulting in a win rate of 23.82%. He has killed 50056 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

He has only competed in one squad match(Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played a single ranked squad match in the ongoing ranked season of Free Fire MAX but has failed to win or get a kill.

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Lokesh Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 220528068. He has the following stats in the battle royale title:

BR Career

These are the specifics about Lokesh Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has engaged in 1377 solo games and has 138 first-place finishes, translating to a win rate of 10.02%. He has a K/D ratio of 2.27 with 2817 kills.

The YouTuber has featured in 1559 duo matches and has 158 victories, resulting in a win rate of 10.13%. He has 2695 eliminations in the mode at a K/D ratio of 1.92.

Lokesh Gamer has 785 wins in 3652 squad matches, corresponding to a win rate of 21.49%. He has 7157 frags with a K/D ratio of 2.50.

BR Ranked

Here are Lokesh Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Lokesh Gamer has played 12 solo matches in the current season. However, he has failed to secure a win. He has 21 kills, maintaining a K/D ratio of 1.75.

The prominent personality has also played three games in the duo mode but has no wins. He has accumulated three kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 1.00.

Lastly, Lokesh Gamer has competed in 21 squad games and has five victories, retaining a win rate of 23.80%. He has 70 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.38.

Ajjubhai vs Lokesh Gamer: Stats comparison

Ajjubhai Lokesh Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 1377 1559 3652 Wins 95 358 3078 138 158 785 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 10.02% 10.13% 21.49% Kills 2690 7314 50056 2817 2695 7157 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 2.27 1.92 2.50

Comparing Ajjubhai and Lokesh Gamer's BR career stats, Ajjubhai performs better in duo and squad modes while Lokesh Gamer has a higher win rate in solo matches. However, since Ajjubhai hasn't played enough ranked games, it's not possible to compare their ranked stats.

Disclaimer: The stats of Ajjubhai and Lokesh Gamer were recorded while writing this article. They are subject to change.

