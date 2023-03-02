Ajjubhai vs. Tonde Gamer: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Ajjubhai (Total Gaming) and Tonde Gamer are both highly popular content creators in the Free Fire community, hailing from India and Nepal, respectively. They have been creating game-related content for several years, and their YouTube channels now have massive followings.

Currently, Ajjubhai has an impressive 34.5 million subscribers and over 5.349 billion views. On the other hand, Tonde Gamer boasts a respectable 7.9 million subscribers and a cumulative view count of more than 1.53 billion. Here is a comparison of Ajjubhai and Tonde Gamer's statistics.

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Ajjubhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 451012596. His stats in the game are provided below:

BR Career

Ajjubhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played 1051 solo games and has 95 Booyahs, coming down to a win rate of 9.03%. He has notched 2690 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.81.

Total Gaming has also competed in 1838 duo matches, winning 358 of them for a win rate of 19.47%. With 7314 eliminations, he has a K/D ratio of 4.94.

The content creator has also featured in 12920 squad matches and outclassed his enemies in 3078 games, retaining a win rate of 23.82%. He has killed 50056 enemies at a K/D ratio of 5.09.

BR Ranked

Ajjubhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Ajjubhai has played one squad match within Free Fire MAX’s current ranked season but has failed to secure a win or a kill. Apart from this, he hasn’t played in solo or duo modes.

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Tonde Gamer’s Free Fire MAX ID is 282951914. Listed below are his in-game statistics:

BR Career

Tonde Gamer's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Tonde Gamer has played 4939 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 467 first-place finishes, leading to a win rate of 9.45%. He has bagged 9914 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.22.

The YouTuber has won 1538 out of 7300 duo matches, having a win rate of 21.06%. He has 28801 kills at a K/D ratio of 5.00.

He has played 21045 squad games and has bettered his foes in 9504 matches, resulting in a win rate of 45.16%. He has accumulated 96339 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 8.35.

BR Ranked

Tonde Gamer's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In the current season, Tonde Gamer has played 41 solo matches and has 16 victories, converting to a win rate of 39.02%. He has registered 306 kills for a K/D ratio of 12.24.

The prominent personality has also engaged in 15 duo games and has eight wins, translating to a win rate of 53.33%. He has 89 frags at a K/D ratio of 12.71.

Lastly, Tonde Gamer has played 321 squad matches and has racked up wins in 176, securing a win rate of 54.82%. He has garnered 2502 eliminations, maintaining a K/D ratio of 17.26.

Ajjubhai vs. Tonde Gamer: Comparing who has better stats

Ajjubhai Tonde Gamer Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 1051 1838 12920 4939 8300 21045 Wins 95 358 3078 467 1538 9504 Win rate 9.03% 19.47% 23.82% 9.45% 21.06% 45.16% Kills 2690 7314 50056 9914 28801 96339 K/D ratio 2.81 4.94 5.09 2.22 5.00 8.35

After examining the BR Career stats, it appears that Tonde Gamer has superior stats to Ajjubhai in duo and squad modes. When it comes to solo matches, Ajjubhai has a higher K/D ratio, while Tonde Gamer has a better win rate. However, comparing the ranked stats of the two content creators is not feasible since Ajjubhai has only played one squad game and is yet to participate in solo and duo modes.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of Ajjubhai and Tonde Gamer were recorded while writing this article (March 2, 2023). These stats will change as they continue to play more matches in the battle royale title.

