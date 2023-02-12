Amitbhai vs Badge 99: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Amitbhai (Desi Gamers) and Badge 99 are two highly acclaimed YouTubers who specialize in creating content related to Garena Free Fire. With massive followings in India, they have established a reputation for themselves by uploading captivating and engaging videos on their channels.

As of now, Amitbhai boasts a subscriber count of 13.4 million, alongside a staggering view count of more than 2.04 billion views. On the other hand, Badge 99 presently has 9.49 million subscribers on YouTube with over 1.23 billion views to his name.

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai's Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194, and his IGN is Arey_Yaar.

He is ranked Heroic in both Clash Squad and Battle Royale game modes. The stats ensured by him are as follows:

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 4102 solo games and has 359 Booyahs, leading to a win rate of 8.75%. He has killed 9778 enemies for a K/D ratio of 2.61.

Within duo matches, the player has made 5164 appearances and has 860 victories, resulting in a win percentage of 16.65%. With 14248 frags, he has a K/D ratio of 3.31.

Desi Gamers has also participated in 9690 squad matches and has 2662 wins for a win ratio of 27.47%. He has registered 27015 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 3.84.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Inside the current ranked season, Amitbhai has competed in eight solo matches and has two wins, holding up a win percentage of 25.00%. He has notched 37 kills for a K/D ratio of 6.17.

The content creator has competed in 15 duo games and has one win, retaining a win rate of 6.66%. There are 55 frags to his name for a K/D ratio of 3.93.

Finally, Amitbhai has played 21 squad matches, and his team has secured wins in 12, converting to a win ratio of 57.14%. He has 118 kills in the mode for a K/D ratio of 13.11.

Badge 99's Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Badge 99's Free Fire MAX ID is 317768081, and his IGN is Badge 99.

The YouTuber is ranked Silver III and Bronze I in Battle Royale and Clash Squad modes, respectively. His stats are mentioned below:

BR Career

Badge 99's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played 1151 solo games in Free Fire MAX and has 84 first-place finishes, which comes down to a win percentage of 7.29%. He has 2848 kills for a K/D ratio of 2.67.

Looking at the duo mode, he has played 2010 games and has 187 wins, translating to a win ratio of 9.30%. At a K/D ratio of 2.39, the prominent personality has 4350 frags.

The YouTuber has also played 8915 squad matches and has 1537 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 17.24%. He has 24809 kills for a K/D ratio of 3.36.

BR Ranked

Badge 99's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Badge 99 has played one ranked squad match but has failed to secure a win. He has three kills for a K/D ratio of 3.00.

Comparison

Amitbhai Badge 99 Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4102 5164 9690 1151 2010 8915 Wins 359 860 2662 84 187 1537 Win rate 8.75% 16.65% 27.47% 7.29% 9.30% 17.24% Kills 9778 14248 27015 2848 4350 24809 K/D ratio 2.61 3.31 3.84 2.67 2.39 3.36

After glancing at the career stats of Amitbhai and Badge 99, we can see that Amitbhai has the edge in the duo and squad modes and is better in terms of both the K/D ratio and win rate. Looking at the solo mode, Badge 99 has the better K/D ratio, while the former has a greater win rate.

It is not possible to compare Amitbhai vs Badge 99 in Free Fire MAX's ongoing season since the latter has not played a sufficient number of matches.

Disclaimer: Amitbhai and Badge 99's Free Fire MAX stats were recorded at the point of writing this article. The stats above may change as these content creators play more matches.

