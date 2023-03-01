Amitbhai vs SK Sabir Boss: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Two names that most Indian Free Fire MAX players would recognize are Amitbhai and SK Sabir Boss. Both are immensely popular content creators who run the YouTube channels named Desi Gamers and SK Sabir Gaming, respectively.

Amitbhai has 13.4 million subscribers and over 2.05 million views, while SK Sabir Boss has 5.04 million subscribers and over 248 million views on his YouTube channel.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194.

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 4152 solo games and has scored 363 victories, holding up a win rate of 8.74%. He has registered 9959 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.63.

Desi Gamers has also engaged in 5236 duo matches and has secured wins in 866 games, resulting in a win rate of 16.53%. With 14440 frags, he maintains a K/D ratio of 3.30.

The content creator has made 9723 appearances in squad matches and has 2675 Booyahs, giving way to a win rate of 27.51%. He has killed 27152 enemies at a K/D ratio of 3.85.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has featured in 61 solo games in the current ranked season and has remained unbeaten in six, resulting in a win rate of 9.83%. He has accumulated 220 frags, upholding a K/D ratio of 4.00.

He has seven wins in 88 duo matches, leading to a win rate of 7.95%. He has 249 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.07.

Lastly, he has won 23 out of 52 games in the squad mode, maintaining a win rate of 44.23%. He has bagged 250 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.62.

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

SK Sabir Boss’s Free Fire MAX ID is 55479535.

BR Career

SK Sabir Boss's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has played 1945 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has 172 first-place finishes, retaining a win rate of 8.84%. He has 4217 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.38.

He has played 3434 duo games and has 671 Booyahs, translating to a win rate of 19.53%. He has secured 9613 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.48.

The YouTuber has also competed in 38074 squad games and has secured wins in 12203 matches, converting to a win rate of 32.05%. He has 136233 kills with a K/D ratio of 5.27.

BR Ranked

SK Sabir Boss's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

SK Sabir Boss has featured in 361 squad games in the current season, winning 152 for a win rate of 42.10%. He has 1698 kills for a K/D ratio of 8.12.

Apart from this, he hasn’t played any ranked solo or duo games.

Amitbhai vs. SK Sabir Boss: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

BR Career

Amitbhai SK Sabir Boss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4152 5236 9723 1945 3434 38074 Wins 363 866 2675 172 671 12203 Win rate 8.74% 16.53% 27.51% 8.84% 19.53% 32.05% Kills 9959 14440 27152 4217 9613 136233 K/D ratio 2.63 3.30 3.85 2.38 3.48 5.27

After analyzing the BR Career stats of the two YouTubers, it can be observed that SK Sabir Boss has better performance in duo and squad modes in terms of both K/D ratio and win rate. However, in solo matches, Amitbhai has a better K/D ratio, while SK Sabir Boss has a higher win rate.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai SK Sabir Boss Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 61 88 52 0 0 361 Wins 6 7 23 0 0 152 Win rate 9.83% 7.95% 44.23% 0.00% 0.00% 42.10% Kills 220 249 250 0 0 1698 K/D ratio 4.00 3.07 8.62 0 0 8.12

It is not possible to compare the ranked stats of Amitbhai and SK Sabir Boss in solo and duo modes since the latter has not played any matches. However, in squad games, Amitbhai has the edge with a better win rate and K/D ratio.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of Amitbhai and SK Sabir Boss were recorded while writing the article and will change as they continue to play more matches in the battle royale title.

