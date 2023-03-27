Amitbhai vs TSG Jash: Who has better Free Fire MAX stats in 2023?

Amit Sharma (Amitbhai) and Jash Dhoka (TSG Jash) are two popular YouTubers identified for their content surrounding Garena Free Fire. The former operates the Desi Gamers channel, while TSG Jash co-runs TWO SIDE GAMERS with TSG Ritik.

As per the current statistics, Amitbhai boasts a subscriber count of 13.4 million and 2.06 billion views. Compared to these numbers, TSG Jash’s TWO SIDE GAMERS has 11.8 million subscribers, alongside a total view count surpassing the mark of 2.11 billion views.

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

Amitbhai’s Free Fire MAX ID is 206746194. His stats in the battle royale title are:

BR Career

Amitbhai's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Amitbhai has played 4176 solo matches, winning 366 for a win rate of 8.76%. He has 10045 kills and a K/D ratio of 2.64.

The content creator has also engaged in 5292 duo games and has 877 victories, holding up to a win rate of 16.57%. He has registered 14620 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.31.

In the squad mode, Desi Gamers has competed in 9795 matches, and his side has secured 2692 Booyahs, retaining a win rate of 27.48%. He has bagged 27455 frags at a K/D ratio of 3.87.

BR Ranked

Amitbhai's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

Within the current ranked season, Amit Sharma has played 84 solo matches and has nine first-place finishes, holding up a win rate of 10.71%. He has accumulated 298 frags, upholding an impressive K/D ratio of 3.97.

The player has 17 wins in 139 duo matches, converting to a win rate of 12.23%. With 416 kills, he has a K/D ratio of 3.41.

Lastly, Amitbhai has taken part in 121 squad matches and has 40 wins, possessing a win rate of 33.05%. He has racked up 542 kills at a K/D ratio of 6.69.

TSG Jash’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

TSG Jash’s Free Fire MAX ID is 123643969. The player holds these stats in the game:

BR Career

TSG Jash's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

TSG Jash has featured in 1390 solo matches in Free Fire MAX and has bettered his foes in 115 games, giving way to a win rate of 8.27%. He has racked up 3183 frags for a K/D ratio of 2.50.

In the duo mode, The YouTuber has 258 wins in 2538 games, retaining a win rate of 10.16%. At a K/D ratio of 2.20, he has 5023 kills.

Jash Dhoka has also played 7160 squad games and has remained unbeaten in 1692 matches, translating to a win rate of 23.63%. He has killed 17082 enemies, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.12.

BR Ranked

TSG Jash's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

In BR-Ranked Season 32, TSG Jash participated in a single squad game but failed to win. In the process, he managed to kill one enemy, making his K/D ratio 1.00.

Amitbhai vs TSG Jash: Comparing the stats of the two YouTubers

Amitbhai TSG Jash Types of matches Solo Duo Squad Solo Duo Squad Number of matches 4176 5292 9795 1390 2538 7160 Wins 366 877 2692 115 258 1692 Win rate 8.76% 16.57% 27.48% 8.27% 10.16% 23.63% Kills 10045 14620 27455 3183 5023 17082 K/D ratio 2.64 3.31 3.87 2.50 2.20 3.12

When analyzing the two YouTubers’ BR Career stats, it is clear that Amitbhai has a higher K/D ratio and win rate in all three modes (solo, duo, and squad).

Meanwhile, comparing the ranked stats is impossible because TSG Jash has only played one squad match and has not appeared in solo or duo modes.

Note: Free Fire MAX stats of the YouTubers were recorded while writing the article, and they will change as they play more matches.

