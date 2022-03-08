Best Free Fire MAX sensitivity for beginners to hit easy headshots (March 2022)

The majority of players who play Free Fire MAX aspire to improve and become better than their friends. Nonetheless, numerous aspects determine their performance within the battle royale title, like overall gameplay and more.

Hitting headshots is one of the most efficient ways for players to eliminate opponents and claim victory in the game. However, it is not a simple process and requires significant effort in addition to selecting the most appropriate sensitivity settings.

Note: The choice of sensitivity level varies from user to user, and the options listed below represent the writer’s personal preference.

Best sensitivity settings for beginners in Free Fire MAX

These are the exact settings for players to apply in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Users are advised to raise their sensitivity settings in Free Fire MAX to the higher end. This is recommended as they will be able to adjust their aim more quickly, helping in the process of hitting headshots.

Gamers can apply the sensitivity settings listed below:

General: 90 - 100

Red Dot: 90 - 100

2x Scope: 80 - 85

4x Scope: 80 - 85

Sniper Scope: 65 - 70

Free Look: 75 - 80

Since Free Look sensitivity does not come into play when players are aiming, they can set it to any other level that they like. They can also change the other settings if they are uncomfortable with the ones mentioned above.

How to change sensitivity settings

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and visit the ‘Settings’ section.

Step 2: Next, tap on the ‘Sensitivity’ tab on the left side.

Step 3: As the final step, change the required sensitivity settings.

Tips for headshots

Changing the sensitivity settings will not guarantee headshots, and the following tips can help players:

Practice in training mode/range: Nothing can replace the practice and training that the players put into the game. Eventually, with practice, players will improve their aim and land more headshots while on the battlefield. Drag rotation skill: This skill is commonly referred to as Drag-headshot, and instead of regularly aiming, users must drag their fire button upwards while shooting. It isn’t easy to master and would require considerable effort from them. Use scope: While engaging in ranged encounters, gamers must use the scope. It will make them more accurate, helping in hitting headshots.

Apart from all this, users should also have good crosshair placements if they want to master one-tap headshots.

