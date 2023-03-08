Free Fire MAX Chroma Store: How to get Corrupted Vein Bundle

Chroma Store, one of the last events of the brand new Chroma Futura campaign, has finally arrived in Free Fire MAX, and with its debut, a wide array of cosmetics have once again been added to the battle royale title. Although the Corrupted Vein Bundle is a key highlight of the event, the other options are just as enticing.
Players can purchase their preferred items directly through the various sections of the Chroma Store, while the grand prize can only be obtained once a set of conditions has been met. Additionally, it's important to reiterate that these items require the expenditure of diamonds, as none of them can be obtained for free.
Chroma Store kicks off in Free Fire MAX
Chroma Store is a uniquely designed event in Free Fire MAX that's segregated into five divisions or colors. Each of these sections features six attractive items at a heavily discounted rate. Players can purchase the desired items by spending the marked premium in-game currency.
The Corrupted Vein Bundle isn't available for direct purchase, but can be availed for free once players have obtained an item from each set. The event kicked off on March 8, 2023, and fans will have until March 14, 2023, to complete these purchases and receive the exclusive outfit.
The available items in each of the colors are outlined below:
Power (Red)
- 50x Evo Token: Scar
- Evil Slayer bundle
- Parang: Keyboard
- Scythe: Snow
- 10x MP5 Legend Box: Mr. Nutcracker
- Skywing: Flame Wings
Action (Yellow)
- 50x Hyperbook Token
- Wilderness Hunter Bundle
- 5x Room Card
- Rap Swag Emote
- MP5/P90/SCAR/AWM theme Box _ Old Fashioned
- Vehicle: Smooth Ride
Compassion (Green)
- 50x Evo Token: M1014
- Plague Doctor bundle
- Banne: Doctor of Plague
- Gloo Wall: Pink Wink
- MAG-7: Hurricane
- Avatar: The Doc
Expression (Blue)
- 50x Hyperbook Token
- Weekend Runner Bundle
- 5x Craftland Room card
- Katana: Indigo Burn
- MAG-7: Lethal
- Loot Box: Otherworldly
Clarity (Purple)
- 50x Evo Token: AN94
- Shadow Striker Bundle
- Backpack: Bejeweled
- Pan: Cyber Bounty Hunter
- 10x AN94 Legend Box: Spikey Spine
- Skyboard: Maniacal Chainsaw
Note: The rewards in the Chroma Store might vary slightly depending on the players.
Steps to obtain the Corrupted Vein Bundle in Free Fire MAX
To get the outfit for free, you must follow the instructions provided below:
Step 1: Open up the Chroma Futura section in the Events tab of Free Fire MAX.
Step 2: Select the Chroma Store option from all of the available events and hit the Go button.
Step 3: A brand new event interface will appear on the screen, allowing you to purchase the desired items from each colored powder section.
Step 4: Once you have purchased items from each section, you will automatically receive the Corrupted Vein Bundle in Free Fire MAX.
The outfit can finally be equipped through the Vault section of the battle royale title. Given the proposition of the event, you can obtain multiple attractive rewards at a great price. Players with a sufficient number of diamonds can undoubtedly look to make the most out of this event.
