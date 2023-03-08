Free Fire MAX Chroma Store: How to get Corrupted Vein Bundle

Chroma Store, one of the last events of the brand new Chroma Futura campaign, has finally arrived in Free Fire MAX, and with its debut, a wide array of cosmetics have once again been added to the battle royale title. Although the Corrupted Vein Bundle is a key highlight of the event, the other options are just as enticing.

Players can purchase their preferred items directly through the various sections of the Chroma Store, while the grand prize can only be obtained once a set of conditions has been met. Additionally, it's important to reiterate that these items require the expenditure of diamonds, as none of them can be obtained for free.

Chroma Store kicks off in Free Fire MAX

Chroma Store is a uniquely designed event in Free Fire MAX that's segregated into five divisions or colors. Each of these sections features six attractive items at a heavily discounted rate. Players can purchase the desired items by spending the marked premium in-game currency.

The Corrupted Vein Bundle isn't available for direct purchase, but can be availed for free once players have obtained an item from each set. The event kicked off on March 8, 2023, and fans will have until March 14, 2023, to complete these purchases and receive the exclusive outfit.

The available items in each of the colors are outlined below:

Chroma Store has five sections, with each one featuring six items (Image via Garena)

Power (Red)

50x Evo Token: Scar

Evil Slayer bundle

Parang: Keyboard

Scythe: Snow

10x MP5 Legend Box: Mr. Nutcracker

Skywing: Flame Wings

Action (Yellow)

50x Hyperbook Token

Wilderness Hunter Bundle

5x Room Card

Rap Swag Emote

MP5/P90/SCAR/AWM theme Box _ Old Fashioned

Vehicle: Smooth Ride

Compassion (Green)

50x Evo Token: M1014

Plague Doctor bundle

Banne: Doctor of Plague

Gloo Wall: Pink Wink

MAG-7: Hurricane

Avatar: The Doc

Expression (Blue)

50x Hyperbook Token

Weekend Runner Bundle

5x Craftland Room card

Katana: Indigo Burn

MAG-7: Lethal

Loot Box: Otherworldly

Clarity (Purple)

50x Evo Token: AN94

Shadow Striker Bundle

Backpack: Bejeweled

Pan: Cyber Bounty Hunter

10x AN94 Legend Box: Spikey Spine

Skyboard: Maniacal Chainsaw

Note: The rewards in the Chroma Store might vary slightly depending on the players.

Steps to obtain the Corrupted Vein Bundle in Free Fire MAX

To get the outfit for free, you must follow the instructions provided below:

Step 1: Open up the Chroma Futura section in the Events tab of Free Fire MAX.

Select Chroma Store and click on the Go button to load the event interface (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Chroma Store option from all of the available events and hit the Go button.

Step 3: A brand new event interface will appear on the screen, allowing you to purchase the desired items from each colored powder section.

Step 4: Once you have purchased items from each section, you will automatically receive the Corrupted Vein Bundle in Free Fire MAX.

The outfit can finally be equipped through the Vault section of the battle royale title. Given the proposition of the event, you can obtain multiple attractive rewards at a great price. Players with a sufficient number of diamonds can undoubtedly look to make the most out of this event.

