Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (March 5, 2023): Day 10 rewards, how to get, and more

Items like characters and gun skins are always in great demand in Free Fire MAX due to the impact that they have on the overall gameplay. However, these usually aren't free and require players to spend diamonds to obtain such premium items.

As part of the Chroma Futura event series, the developers have launched Daily Trials, providing the community with free character and gun skin trials. You must sign in to your account to benefit from this 24-hour trial. Here's a detailed overview of the event alongside the procedure to claim the rewards.

Free Fire MAX: How to get 24-hour Tatsuya character and MP5 – Mr. Nutcracker trials today

The two rewards for the tenth day (Image via Garena)

The Daily Trials feature a new reward every other day, offering a fair variety of items. For the tenth day, the Garena has provided the rewards of the Tatsuya character and MP5 – Mr. Nutcracker. To become eligible for these items, you must sign in to the game between March 5, 2023 at 4:00 am and March 6, 2023 at 3:59 am IST.

Steps to get free Tatsuya character and MP5 – Mr. Nutcracker trials in Free Fire MAX

Claiming the Daily Trials rewards in Free Fire MAX isn't very difficult and can be done in a few minutes. After signing in to your account, you must follow the guide given in the section below:

Step 1: Open the Events section of Free Fire MAX by clicking on the designated calendar icon on the right side of the screen.

Scroll down and select Daily Trials (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Chroma Futura tab, and a wide range of events will be displayed on your screen.

Step 3: Navigate through the available events and select the Daily Trials option to load up the event interface.

Step 4: Click on the Claim button beside the rewards to obtain them and activate the trial card.

Once activated, you may use it for the next 24 hours. The character will be available in the given section, while the gun skin will be available in the armory tab of the weapon section.

Tatsuya character and MP5 – Mr. Nutcracker in Free Fire MAX

Tatsuya character has Rebel Rush ability (Image via Garena)

Tatsuya is a relatively newer character in Free Fire MAX and was added as part of the OB36 update in 2022. It comes equipped with the Rebel Rush ability, allowing players to dash forward rapidly for 0.2 seconds. This dash can be used once again after 110 seconds.

As an added advantage to this ability, players can accumulate up to two recharges, which can be used with a gap of five seconds to travel even further at a rapid pace. After maxing out the character, the ability's duration increases slightly to 0.3 seconds while the cooldown reduces considerably to only sixty seconds.

This MP5 skin was released in 2021 (Image via Garena)

The Mr Nutcracker MP5 is an older and highly coveted SMG gun skin that was first added to the game through the Weapon Royale that was released in 2021. It has a carnival theme with stars all over the gun skin.

This particular MP5 skin increases the rate of fire and accuracy at the expense of magazine capacity. This allows players to engage in greater close-range combat and easily crush their opponents by spraying them.

