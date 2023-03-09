Free Fire MAX Daily Trials (March 9, 2023): Day 14 rewards, how to get, and more

The final day of the Daily Trials is live in Free Fire MAX, and players can benefit from the single-day trials of the gun skin and character for the last time. The rewards for the fourteenth day include Skyler and Kingfisher – Song of Hana.

Daily Trials have been running for just under two weeks since the start of the Chroma Futura event. This has allowed players to avail of premium in-game items without spending anything. Each day, they receive a new character and gun skin that can be used for the next 24 hours.

Free Fire MAX: How to get free Skyler and Kingfisher – Song of Hana 24-hour trials

The character and gun skin for the final day of Daily Trials (Image via Garena)

Players must sign in between March 9, 2023, at 4 am IST and March 10, 2023, at 3:59 am IST to claim Skyler and Kingfisher – Song of Hana. The two items are trial cards and only work for 24 hours, starting when you claim them.

After accessing Free Fire MAX, you will automatically become eligible for the rewards that can be claimed from the event section. Follow these steps to collect the free Skyler character and Song of Hanna trials for free:

Step 1: Navigate through the event section in Free Fire MAX and select the Chroma Futura tab from the available options.

Step 2: Select Daily Trials at the bottom of the available events.

Step 3: Click the Claim button beside the available rewards to claim the rewards.

Players should claim them whenever they are free to play, as their availability will be counted from the said point.

Skyler character and Kingfisher – Song of Hana in Free Fire MAX

Skyler has an active ability that allows players to destroy Gloo Wall (Image via Garena)

Garena developed the Skyler character in Free Fire MAX after collaborating with Sơn Tùng M-TP, a Vietnamese star, in early 2021. It is one of the strongest characters in the battle royale title and has a solid Riptide Rhythm ability. The active ability unleashes a sonic wave forward for 50m, which explodes and damages the Gloo Wall within a 3.5m radius for four sections.

The ability can be utilized every 75 seconds to destroy the opponent’s cover and gain the upper hand during combat. When the character is upgraded, the range of this ability is enhanced to 100m while the cooldown time drops to 50 seconds. The character is widely utilized by professional and amateur players alike in ranked and competitive play.

Gun skin increases damage and range (Image via Garena)

Kingfisher – Song of Hana is one of the newer skins to be added to Free Fire MAX, making its way into the battle royale title in December 2022. This Kingfisher skin predominantly boasts a purple and black color scheme and robust attributes.

Players can benefit from the following:

Damage: +

Range: ++

Movement Speed: -

With the added range, players can take out opponents more effectively, while the reduced movement speed at this range is not too concerning overall.

Note: A + indicates an increase in the attribute, while – reflects a reduction.

