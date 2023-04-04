Free Fire MAX Elimination King event: How to get free mythic Blast ‘n’ Shrug Grenade

Garena regularly introduces Free Fire MAX events that keep players engrossed in the game by providing them with a range of rewards. As part of the ongoing “Alvaro: Reignition” celebrations, several themed events have been introduced, with the most recent being “Elimination King.”

This event requires players to complete the specified tasks in exchange for free weapon loot crates and an exclusive grenade skin. It will run for three days, giving the community ample time to complete the tasks and get their hands on the rewards.

Free Fire MAX's Elimination King event live on Indian server from April 4, 2023

Here is Free Fire MAX's new Elimination King event (Image via Garena)

Free Fire MAX's Elimination King event began on the Indian server on April 4, 2023, and will remain active until April 6, 2023.

In this event, players will have to secure a given number of kills in the CS-Ranked mode to obtain the Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate and the Blast ‘n’ Shrug Grenade. Listed below are the requirements that they will have to meet to get the two rewards:

Get 10 kills in CS-Ranked: 2x Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate

Get 20 kills in CS-Ranked: Grenade – Blast ‘n’ Shrug

These tasks are relatively simple to complete and are successive. This means that players only need a total of 20 kills to get both rewards. If they average five kills per match, it will only take them four matches to meet the requirements. In this case, they will be able to obtain the loot crate and grenade skin in about an hour of gameplay.

Players are advised not to miss this incredible opportunity, especially since most of the grenade skins in the in-game store cost 499 diamonds.

Steps to claim Grenade – Blast ‘n’ Shrug from Elimination King event

Once you are done with the tasks listed above, you can follow the steps below to claim the rewards from the Elimination King event:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX on your device and tap the “Calendar” icon to access the in-game events section.

Tap on the "Calendar" icon that you will find on the right side of the screen (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Under the “Alvaro: Reignition” tab, you must find the “Elimination King” event and tap on it.

Step 3: The two rewards will appear on the screen. You can press the “Claim” button to obtain them in Free Fire MAX.

You can equip the Grenade – Blast ‘n’ Shrug by heading to the Armory section of the game. Meanwhile, you can open the 2x Mr. Nutcracker Weapon Loot Crate to receive a permanent gun skin or a trial version.

