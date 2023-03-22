Free Fire MAX Influencer Top-Up: How to get free legendary emote and permanent gun skin

Influencer Top-Up is the most recent event on the Free Fire MAX Indian server. It gives players a fantastic opportunity to obtain a free, permanent gun skin and a mythic emote.

Over the course of Influencer Top-Up, players can top up diamonds to fulfill the purchase thresholds of the event and become eligible for the rewards.

This article provides all the details about the Influencer Top-Up event, including its rewards, requirements, and more.

New Influencer Top-Up event on Free Fire MAX Indian server to end on March 28, 2023

The requirements of the new Influencer Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

After the conclusion of the Bunny Attack Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX, Garena introduced Influencer Top-Up on March 22, 2023. The event will end on March 28, 2023.

The purchase thresholds for Influencer Top-Up are 100 and 300 diamonds. The exact details of the rewards at each level are given below:

Get free Plasma – Sickly Sweet on the purchase of 100 diamonds

Get free The Influencer emote on the purchase of 300 diamonds

These two items are deemed free because players only have to acquire the diamonds without spending them to receive the rewards. Additionally, a purchase of 300 diamonds will suffice as the requirements are successive. With this being the case, buying a pack of 310 diamonds, priced at INR 310, is the most effective way to get the rewards.

Free Fire MAX players can also choose to purchase only 100 diamonds to get the gun skin.

Steps to quickly acquire diamonds to receive a free Plasma – Sickly Sweet and The Influencer emote

Here are the steps you can follow to acquire diamonds on your Free Fire MAX account quickly and receive a free gun skin and an emote:

Step 1: Open Free Fire MAX and head to the game's top-up section to purchase diamonds.

Acquire the desired number of diamonds in your in-game account (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Purchase the required top-up pack based on your requirements.

Select the Influencer Top-Up event (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Once the purchase is complete, access the event section and select Influencer Top-Up.

Step 4: Press the claim button to receive the free Sickly Sweet Plasma and The Influencer emote.

The two rewards of the Influencer Top-Up event are worth a few hundred diamonds. The mythic emote costs upwards of 599 diamonds, while the permanent gun skin is also priced in a similar range.

