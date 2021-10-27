Free Fire rewards for Indian server: How to get free, permanent pet today (27 October 2021)

In Free Fire, players are typically looking for ways to obtain free rewards. This is because most exclusive items, such as characters, pets, outfits, and so on, cost a significant number of diamonds.

The regular introduction of events allows them to get a wide variety of items at no cost. Diwali celebrations have commenced recently on the Indian server of Free Fire, and among the prizes offered are free pets, weapon skins, and loot crates.

Obtaining free pet and other rewards on Free Fire Indian server

Charge the Portal

Charge the Portal offers several rewards to players (Image via Free Fire)

In Charge the Portal, users have to complete daily missions. Doing so will reward them with energy points, and there are a total of three milestones that they need to reach:

50 energy points (Portal Unlock) – One gun skin out of the four options

90 energy points (Extra Charge) – One pet out of the five options

130 energy points (Super Charge) – One gun skin out of the four options

Players have to collect a particular number of energy points

Consequently, gamers will get two gun skins and a permanent pet for free through this event. Listed below are all the options offered:

Pets

Detective Panda

Rockie

Shiba

Robo

Ottero

Gun skins

Famas – Warrior's Spirit

UMP – Art of War

M60 – Crimson Red

M4A1 – Flaming Skull

Diwali Top Up 2

Details regarding the Diwali Top Up 2 event (Image via Free Fire)

After the first Diwali Top Up, a second one started in Free Fire on 22 October 2021. It will be available until 28 October 2021, so players have a single day left.

Basically, upon purchasing a particular number of diamonds, they will be receiving the two rewards:

Top-up 100 diamonds for 3x Quadri Lava Weapon Loot Crate

Top-up 300 diamonds for Katana – Sword of Honor

In addition to these two events, a few more, such as "Pick Diwali Hamper", will begin on 29 October. Furthermore, on 4 November 2021, the day of the festivities, gamers will receive a free Magic Cube and emote.

