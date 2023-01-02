Free Fire Sky Angelic Party: How to get Angel Dino and other rare cosmetics (MAX version)

Now and then, Garena incorporates new cosmetics into Free Fire MAX to keep players engaged. A new exclusive outfit collection has recently made its way into the battle royale title through the Sky Angelic Party event.

Due to their rarity, none of the items will be available for free, and one must spend diamonds to acquire them. The event started on January 2, 2023, and outfits can be collected until January 8.

The next section provides an in-depth overview of the ongoing event in Free Fire MAX.

New Free Fire MAX Angelic Party event provides attractive rewards

As part of the ongoing Sky Angelic Party event in Free Fire MAX, you can spend diamonds to receive attractive items. Players have two options to draw rewards: a normal spin, priced at 19 diamonds, and a super spin, costing 49 diamonds. The latter guarantees a permanent item while assuring a grand prize for every five super spins.

The items up for grabs are as follows:

The prize pool of the new event (Image via Garena)

Grand prize

Angel Dino

Angelic Sky Top

Angelic Hat

Angel Flip Flops

Collection prize

Collection prize for the event (Image via Garena)

My Dear Teammates (White) #1

Exclusive Galaxy Coat

Jeans (Stripe)

Classic Leopard

Rapper Throttle

Pickup Truck – Summer Heat

Short Skirt

Pink Jazz Glasses

Final Catastrophe Backpack

Viking’s Spirit

Bathing Ducky Loot Box

Frenzy Bunny Loot Box

Scoped-In Skyboard

Rapper Underworld Surfboard

Firecracker Board

Clear Skies

Beast in the Sky

Overcast

Normal prizes

Normal prizes for the ongoing event (Image via Garena)

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher (Expire by February 28, 2023)

Weapon Royale Voucher (Expire by February 28, 2023)

Skull Hunter (AK + SPAS12) Weapon Loot Crate

Digital Invasion Weapon Loot Crate

Urban Ragger Weapon Loot Crate

Bounty Token

Secret Clue

Summon Airdrop

Pet Food

50x Universal Fragment

Scan

Steps to collect rewards from new Free Fire MAX event

If you want to get rewards from the Angelic Party event added to the battle royale game, read through the section given below:

Spend diamonds to make spins and receive rewards (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Load the events in Free Fire MAX and click the go-to button under the Angelic Party section listed under the Angelic tab.

Step 2: Make the preferred type of spin using diamonds to receive the rewards.

Super spins offer better value to gamers as they provide a permanent reward. Furthermore, you are also guaranteed a grand prize in five such spins.

Step 3: Continue making spins until you have received the grand prize. Once received, previously owned permanent items will be converted into tokens.

Although the event provides attractive permanent rewards, only those with sufficient, spare in-game currency should try their hand with the spins. Some players might get their desired item within a few hundred diamonds, while others may have to expend thousands.

Additionally, acquiring one grand prize will unlock one of the clues in the Angelic Hunt event, rewarding players with a free Diamond Royale voucher. After unlocking all three milestones, you will receive an exclusive Gloo Wall skin free of cost.

