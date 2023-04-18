How to get free 1001 Nights Katana in Free Fire MAX

Plenty of events have been added to the Indian server of Free Fire MAX as part of the Emerald Storm festivities. Among the most recent additions is the “Deal Damage: Free Katana” event, which features a themed Katana skin and two other rewards.

Players must meet specific requirements to obtain the rewards of the Deal Damage: Free Katana event. The conditions dictate that they must deal a certain amount of damage to their enemies in the game.

Free Fire MAX's Deal Damage: Free Katana event will remain active until April 22, 2023

The new event will be present inside the game until April 22, 2023

The Deal Damage: Free Katana event commenced in Free Fire MAX on April 18, 2023. It will remain active until April 22, 2023.

As mentioned earlier, players have to deal a certain amount of damage to their in-game enemies to get the event's rewards. Here are the requirements that they will have to meet:

Deal 5000 damage in the game: 1x Leg Pocket

Deal 10000 damage in the game: Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate

Deal 20000 damage in the game: Katana 1011 Nights

It is worth noting that the requirements are cumulative, so players must deal 20000 damage to receive all three rewards. Furthermore, the developers haven’t specified a game mode, so one can complete the event by playing any available options.

Considering the event will be available for a few days, players must actively participate in matches to earn the free Katana skin. They should not miss out on this opportunity because skins like the Katana 1011 Nights generally cost a few hundred diamonds in the in-game store.

Steps to claim the rewards of the Deal Damage: Free Katana event

You can follow the steps mentioned below to claim the rewards of the Deal Damage: Free Katana event:

Step 1: Play any game mode in Free Fire MAX and complete the requirements of dealing 20000 damage for the event.

You can play the required game mode (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Click on the “Calendar” icon to access the ongoing events.

Step 3: Under the “Emerald Storm” tab, find the “Deal Damage: Free Katana” event. The two rewards will soon appear on the screen.

Select the "Deal Damage: Free Katana" event (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Tap the “Claim” button beside the three rewards to get them in Free Fire MAX.

The Katana skin can be equipped by heading to the “Armory” section. Meanwhile, you can open the Urban Rager Weapon Loot Crate to get your hands on a permanent or trial gun skin.

The Leg Pocket is an excellent loadout item that you can utilize in both Battle Royale and Clash Squad game modes.

