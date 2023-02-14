How to get free Antique Tempo Skyboard in Free Fire MAX

Mission: Makeover has taken over Free Fire MAX Indian server with a wide variety of events queued up for the entire month. The game is packed with enticing rewards that will keep players hooked in the coming days.

One of the latest events to be incorporated into the game is the Play CS event, which rewards players for participating in a specific number of matches in the Clash Squad mode. It provides an opportunity to get two free rewards: a Gold Royale Voucher and an exclusive Antique Tempo Skyboard.

The following section provides an in-depth overview of the ongoing event alongside the procedure to collect the rewards.

The New Free Fire MAX event provides Antique Tempo Skyboard and a Gold Royale Voucher

The new Play CS: Free Skyboard event went live on the Free Fire MAX Indian server on February 14, 2023. Users can benefit from the rewards until February 18, 2023.

You can get a free surfboard from the event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The event features two thresholds, each providing an attractive reward. The specifics of the requirements and the corresponding prizes are as follows:

Play five CS matches – Get a free Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: March 31, 2023).

Play 10 CS matches – Get a free Antique Tempo Skyboard.

When you play Clash Squad matches, it will be counted towards both milestones. Thus, 10 matches will get you both items.

Instructions to collect free Antique Tempo Skyboard in Free Fire MAX

You may follow the instructions below to collect the Antique Tempo Skyboard free of cost in Free Fire MAX:

The requirements will be met on playing the Clash Squad mode (Image via Garena)

Step 1: Open your Free Fire MAX account and compete in the required number of Clash Squad matches.

Participating in ten games will net you the rewards, which should not take more than a few hours. Moreover, the surfboard is also worth quite a lot and would have otherwise cost a decent number of diamonds.

Step 2: Access the events tab once the requirements have been met.

Select Play CS: Free Skyboard from the menu (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Head to the Mission: Makeover section and select the Play CS: Free Skyboard tab from the list of available events.

Step 4: Click the claim button beside the unlocked rewards to obtain them.

You must utilize the Gold Royale Voucher through the respective section before it expires. The Antique Tempo Skyboard is permanent and can be equipped via the dedicated section in the vault area of the battle royale title.

Other free rewards

Mission Makeover event calendar (Image via Garena)

Mission: Makeover features a passel of rewards, including a free pet skin and a Nightlife Hoodie through the exchange store of the web event. It also features many trial outfits that can be claimed for free.

Users will also have the opportunity to try the new Akimbo King mode and also get rewarded with a Weapon Royale Voucher. As per the event calendar, more events are also queued up for the month.

