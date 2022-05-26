How to get any Free Fire character for free in Free Fire MAX OB34 update

Free Fire MAX OB34 has been welcomed with great enthusiasm by the players. To suggest that this patch is comparable to previous updates in the sheer number of changes would be an understatement. The introduction of the link system on the Indian server is one of the most significant enhancements, as it allows users to get a free character by playing any mode.

Even though free characters have been available in Free Fire MAX during the last few weeks, these were obtainable through the event. The implementation of this system will make obtaining free characters accessible and quite convenient.

The following section explains the entire process of the newly added link system in Free Fire OB34 for the Indian server.

How to get the free character in Free Fire MAX OB34 update

The new Link option can be accessed straight from the character panel in Free Fire MAX. Players will have to choose which character they want to get before continuing. It is essential to keep in mind that users may only select one character at a time and can switch between with a cooldown of 1 day.

Select the character (Image via Garena)

After the player has decided which character to utilize, the next step is to complete the Link progression by either participating in matches or using gold to expedite this process. Since the developers have enforced a restriction on both of these methods, it will not be possible for gamers to acquire the character instantly.

Once the progress is complete, they will receive the character for free. Gamers can follow the steps given below to acquire characters for free through the link system.

Step 1: Players should sign in to their Free Fire MAX account and open the character section by selecting the option from the right side of the screen.

Click on the link option (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Next, they should click on the Link option on the top side. A new interface will be displayed on the screen where users should select the character of their choice. Gamers should confirm their selection when a dialog box appears.

Gamers need to complete the progress (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Finally, players can compete in matches while exchanging gold for the Link Progress. If they wish to change the character, they will have to wait for 24 hours.

Step 4: Once the progress reaches 13500, they will receive the specified character free of cost.

Another method to get a free character in Free Fire MAX

This event will end on 7 June 2022 (Image via Garena)

At the moment, gamers have the option to collect Link tokens through the events tab and subsequently exchange the character choice box. However, the developers have informed the players that this collection and redemption will only be available in the game until 7 June 2022 and post that the user cannot make use of this event.

Notice put up by the developers in the Indian server (Image via Garena)

After 7 June, users will only have to rely on the Link System to get the characters for free, as all the tokens will be rendered useless.

Best characters to get from the Link System

Alok is a great character to select (Image via Garena)

Alok, K, Dimitri, and Skyler are ranked among the few best characters in the game. Players should attempt to get these characters first for free through the Link System, as they will be able to build good character combinations around them.

