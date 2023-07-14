How to get free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX (July 2022)

The 6th-anniversary celebrations of Free Fire has been a whirlwind of excitement, with Garena adding many events over the past couple of weeks. Their latest introduction is the “Free Magic Cube” event, which provides players with a highly-desired Magic Cube. They can then exchange the particular cube to get any costume bundle of their choice from the list of available ones in the in-game store.

The event will only be valid for a few days, so you must complete the objectives as soon as possible to get the free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX. Further specifics on the newly commenced event are provided in the section below.

New Free Magic Cube event starts in Free Fire MAX

The Free Magic Cube event made its way into Free Fire MAX on July 14, 2023, and it will be available until July 17, 2023, giving you ample time to meet the requirements. To receive the rewards, you only have to play the game for a specific amount of time.

Here are the rewards and the requirements that are a part of the event:

Play the game for 30 minutes: 100x Gold

Play the game for 80 minutes: 2x Supply Crate

Play the game for 180 minutes: Magic Cube

These are the requirements to complete (Image via Garena)

The developers have not specified any particular game mode, so you can pick any of the options. Moreover, the requirements are cumulative, so you will only have to play for 180 minutes in total to receive all three rewards.

Playing 180 minutes in three days is not particularly challenging, so most players should be able to get the Magic Cube easily.

Steps to claim the free Magic Cube in Free Fire MAX

You can follow the steps outlined below to claim the Magic Cube from the newly commenced Free Fire MAX event:

Step 1: Start by completing the requirements of playing 180 minutes in any mode. The time only counts when you are in a match and not the time in the lobby screen of the game.

Navigate to the Free Magic Cube event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Once you have met the requirements of the event, tap the Events icon and navigate to the Free Magic Cube tab. It will be present underneath the 6th Anniversary tab.

Step 3: You can finally click on the Confirm button present beside the rewards to redeem them.

Redeem the Magic Cube for any of the costume bundles (Image via Garena)

After you are done acquiring the Magic Cube, you can navigate to the Magic Cube exchange section in the in-game store. You can redeem it for one of the many costume bundles the developers have made available. A few of the best ones include:

Oni Soulseeker Bloody Mistress Violet Flame Venom Touch Skull Fighter

You can also get the other ones, depending on your personal preference.

