How to get free Premium room card, vouchers, and gun skin in Free Fire MAX Holi event

Free Fire MAX has been celebrating Holi-themed events for a week now. Peak Holi celebrations will be held today, March 19, 2022, which will allow players to claim various accessories for free.

From top-ups to log-ins, there are multiple events that mobile gamers can take part in. An event, “Holi Extra Rewards,” offers prizes that can be claimed if players complete the missions assigned to them.

Free Fire MAX: Holi Extra Rewards event

List of rewards that players can claim after completing the missions (Image via Garena)

The Holi Extra Rewards event commenced today, March 19, 2022, at 4:00 AM IST. Here is the list of missions and their respective rewards:

Play for 10 minutes – Pet Food (2)

Play for 30 minutes – 2 Weapon Royale Vouchers (expires on April 30, 2022)

Play for 60 minutes – M1917 – Color Blaze

Play for 80 minutes – Premium room card

Players have until 3:59 AM IST on March 21, 2022, to complete the missions and claim the above rewards.

M1917 – Color Blaze and Premium room card

M1917 – Color Blaze (Image via Garena)

The colorful gun skin can be equipped to improve the rate of fire and magazine of M1917. The only disadvantage is that the reload speed of the weapon will be reduced.

Premium room card (Image via Garena)

Players can use the Premium room card in Free Fire MAX to unlock the premium customization settings. The card lasts for one hour.

How to claim the rewards in Free Fire MAX?

Holi Extra Rewards event (Image via Garena)

Players will have to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Mobile gamers will have to open Free Fire MAX and tap on the Holi icon (right above the Calendar icon).

Step 2: Then, they will have to go to the “Holi Extra Rewards” section under the Happy Holi 2022 tab.

Step 3: If players have played for the requisite amount of time, they will notice a yellow “Claim” option right beside the rewards. Upon tapping on it, they can claim the said reward.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha