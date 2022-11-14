How to perform 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire (November 2022)

Utility items are fairly valuable in Free Fire and can have a significant impact on a player's performance. The Gloo Wall is one of the most effective utilities in the game and gamers can use this unique grenade to protect themselves from enemy fire.

Over time, the battle royale game's community has come up with numerous tricks to make Gloo Walls more potent. One highly effective trick is the 360° Gloo Wall which allows gamers to protect themselves from every angle.

Nevertheless, mastering the 360° Gloo Wall trick is challenging and requires considerable effort. This article will reveal how players can execute this particular Gloo Wall trick.

Free Fire guide: Detailed steps on how to perform the 360° Gloo Wall trick

The 360° trick in Free Fire involves players applying Gloo Walls in such a manner that they shield themselves from all directions, i.e., 360°. To do it quickly, you will need to have quick finger movements.

The instructions below will walk you through the process of performing the 360° Gloo Wall trick:

Step 1: To begin with, you will need to swiftly slide your crosshairs downwards until you're looking at the ground. This is the starting position.

Step 2: Once the crosshairs are correctly positioned, you must crouch and place the first Gloo Wall.

Step 3: Next, you must swiftly move the crosshairs and place the other two Gloo Walls to get yourself covered from all directions.

Most individuals use the right fire button to perform the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire. However, you may also try using the left fire button and then proceed with whatever feels most comfortable to you.

Tips to achieve 360° Gloo Wall trick

Follow the tips below to get better at performing the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Free Fire:

1) Sensitivity

Have the 'General' Sensitivity on the higher end (Image via Garena)

Sensitivity settings are one of the most important factors in successfully using the 360° Gloo Wall trick in Garena Free Fire. It is well-known that having a higher sensitivity is better as it allows gamers to move their crosshairs as quickly as possible.

The recommended 'General' sensitivity that players can apply is between 95 and 100.

2) Custom HUD

A good Custom HUD will also help the players (Image via Garena)

Using a custom HUD can also be vital in helping users perform this trick in the battle royale. A custom-made HUD in which the fire and crouch buttons are close to each other can facilitate speedier execution of this trick.

Therefore, players will be able to accomplish the 360-degree trick quicker if the HUD they are using is comfortable.

3) Practice

Gamers are recommended to head to the training range in order to practice (Image via Garena)

Players can improve their performance in all facets of Free Fire, including this trick, by simply practicing. Individuals are advised to play custom matches with their friends and practice the 360° Gloo Wall to become skilled at it.

Once they have improved, they can employ the trick in different game modes to great effect.

Disclaimer: Free Fire is banned in India, and players from the country must avoid playing the game on their devices due to government-imposed restrictions. However, they can still play FF MAX as the government didn't include it among the suspended applications.

