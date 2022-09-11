How to rank up quickly in Free Fire MAX in September 2022

Garena Free Fire MAX and its lighter variant are beloved BR mobile games for many around the globe. Both titles collectively have over 1.1 billion downloads on the Google Play Store. Thus, both Free Fire and its MAX version are a constant feature in Play Store's top charts.

It is safe to say that developers are doing a commendable job of keeping their battle royale titles relevant. Hence, one can see a constant flow of new events, alongside the development of a plethora of reward systems in FF/Free Fire MAX.

One of the popular ways to grab free rewards in Garena Free Fire MAX is through the ranks. Generally, players get instant and seasonal rewards via different variants of ranked modes (BR, CS, and Lone Wolf). Also, reaching higher tiers during rank push unlocks more premium rewards.

Best tips to apply in Garena Free Fire MAX for faster progress while maximizing tiers

Here are some tips that one should apply in the game for any variant of the ranked modes to readily push the ranks in Free Fire MAX:

1) Practice to better the command of weaponry

The basic need to win a Garena Free Fire MAX match is using the expertise to handle the weaponry against opponents. Hence, one should continuously work on their weak points in the practice range and actual matches.

Moreover, players can also focus on mastering the weapons that suit their specialized role in the team, be it an aggressor or a sniper. At the same time, one should not overlook other weapons and keep practicing them to bring versatility to the skill set.

2) Stick to a specific strategy but also keep improvising

Using a specific gameplay strategy is crucial for perseverance during a ranked mode match. Hence, one should always stick to the already tested and proven game plan to get better results.

Still, during certain combat situations, one can alter their approach and improvise to overcome the challenges. Moreover, such occasional improvisations will help users to become quite flexible in the ranked mode.

Adopting a designated strategy for a specific team role while keeping constant improvisations in mind will help players gain the experience to survive during a match. Moreover, it can also contribute to a quick rank push.

3) Select a suitable character

Every player knows the characters' worth in creating a game strategy due to their survival abilities. There are two categories of abilities in the game, passive and active, which one can use to construct a decent character combination for the ranked mode.

Generally, most players cannot go beyond a specific rank if they are not using a suitable character. It is vital for one's skill-set on the battlefield as they get specific tactical support related to speed, movement, HP, EP, aim, or anything else.

Hence, one can unlock characters in the game by spending diamonds in the store. However, the LINK System is also a decent method to unlock FF/FF MAX characters without spending anything.

4) Adjustment of HUD is crucial

Gamers can focus on finding an optimum HUD (Image via Garena)

HUD is among the primary aspects of the gaming experience in any shooter game. Thus, one should keep customizing the HUD layout in Garena Free Fire MAX to find their optimum grip. One can also go for a three-finger or four-finger setup to yield better movement and aiming results.

Although customizing the HUD layout can be time-consuming, once users have found the required balance and comfort, they can substantially elevate their skill set. However, they must contribute enough time to master the movement and aim with the new setup.

Players can use the training mode in Free Fire MAX to learn movement tricks using the new HUD layout and benefit from it in the ranked mode.

Note: This article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul