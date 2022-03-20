Is Free Fire OB33 character better than Chrono and DJ Alok? Abilities compared

Characters are an indispensable part of Free Fire’s overall experience, and Garena has added new ones with the majority of the previous updates. Users were able to spot a Mystery Character in the recent Advance Server, looking at the character that the developers could include in the upcoming OB33 version.

Numerous gamers have also begun to compare their abilities to those of other significant characters featured in the game, such as Chrono and DJ Alok. The following section takes a look at the same.

Note: The choice of characters in the game is subjective and the article represents the writer’s opinion.

Free Fire OB33 update Mystery Character vs Chrono vs DJ Alok

Mystery Character’s ability in the Advance Server

The Mystery Character caught a lot of attention in the game’s Advance Server. It had the special Swordsman’s Wrath ability that forms a shield, reducing weapon damage coming from the front. But there is another facet, i.e., the shield will reset when the user fires a shot.

Chrono’s ability in the game

In Free Fire, Chrono’s Time Turner ability produces a force field that blocks 800 damage from foes. Users will, however, be unable to strike adversaries from within the field.

The effects will endure for four seconds, and there will be a 180-second cooldown after each use.

DJ Alok’s ability in the game

DJ Alok creates a 5m aura that increases movement speed by 10%, and it restores 5 HP per second for five seconds. It should be noted that the two effects do not stack, and there is a cooldown duration of 45-seconds after activating the ability.

Verdict

Chrono and the Mystery Character's abilities will be performing a similar function, specifically, protecting themselves from enemies. However, Alok’s Drop the Beat seems to be a better option than both since it restores health, which can be crucial for gamers throughout a match.

Nonetheless, the other two options are also rather impressive, and their abilities can be employed by individuals who enjoy playing aggressively since they give cover as they rush onto the enemies.

Disclaimer: The ability of the Mystery Character from Free Fire OB33 Advance Server could be changed with the final release in the game.

