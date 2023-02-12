Jauraf Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, and more

Jauraf Gaming is an Indian YouTuber who regularly posts videos around the popular battle royale title Garena Free Fire. His current subscriber count on his channel stands at 1.01 million, while the content creator has posted over 21.2k followers on his Instagram handle.

He also runs GUNMAX GAMING, where fans can find the latest events and other game-related updates. The channel currently has a subscriber count of 753k and a view count of more than 36 million.

Jauraf Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

Jauraf Gaming’s Free Fire MAX ID is 723431188. He was placed in Diamond 4 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and accomplished the Heroic tier in CS-Ranked Season 17. The YouTuber is also a part of the Jauraf Army guild, whose ID is 1011713604.

His stats in Free Fire MAX as of February 12, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

The YouTuber has 600 victories in squad games (Image via Garena)

Jauraf Gaming has participated in 934 solo matches and trounced the opponents 59 times, roughly equaling a win rate of 6.31%. He has gained 1152 eliminations, averaging a K/D ratio of 1.32.

The content creator scored 200 victories in 2508 duo encounters, representing a win rate of 7.97%. He has beaten 3557 games in these fights, which aligns with a K/D ratio of 1.54.

Jauraf Gaming has featured in 3830 squad matches and clocked 600 Booyahs, which comes down to a win rate of 15.66%. He also maintains a K/D ratio of 2.37 in the mode by taking down 7640 opponents.

BR Ranked stats

The content creator has only featured in squad games within the current season (Image via Garena)

The internet star has featured in 36 squad matches in the current season and finished ahead of the opponents thrice to register a win rate of 8.33%. With 85 eliminations in progress, Jauraf Gaming holds on to a K/D ratio of 2.58.

He is yet to play a single-ranked solo or duo game in the Free Fire MAX Ranked Season 32.

CS Career stats

He has more than 39000 kills in squad matches (Image via Garena)

Jauraf Gaming has entered 9364 Clash Squad matches since the beginning and has recorded 4931 wins, resulting in a win rate of 52.66%. He has a mammoth 39303 eliminations in the mode with a KDA of 1.80 overall.

Note: The YouTuber’s stats were recorded while writing this article. The numbers will alter the gamer features in more games in the battle royale title.

YouTube channel

Jauraf Gaming started content creation centered around Free Fire in 2020. Over the years, he has published just under 590 videos that have accumulated an impressive 23 million views and more than a million subscribers.

The channel had 27k subscribers until mid-2020, which grew to more than 353k by the same time the next year. His graph slopped upwards even in 2022 as he crossed the coveted one million subscribers with the advent of the current year.

As per Social Blade, the channel has gained just over 10k subscribers alone in the last 30 days.

