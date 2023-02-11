Mann 076’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, monthly income, and more

Mon Bahadur Darji, popularly known among his followers as Mann 076, is a prominent Indian Free Fire MAX content creator from Assam. With a massive 1.86 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and over 51.1k followers on his Instagram handle, the content creator has clearly carved out a name for himself within the community.

He primarily posts game-related short videos on his primary channel, which is viewed and enjoyed by thousands of fans regularly. Although Mann 076 has a second channel, Mann Gamer, he isn't very active on it.

Mann 076’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and other details

For interested readers, Mann 076’s Free Fire MAX ID is 545767285. As of February 11, 2023, his current stats in Garena's popular battle royale title are as follows:

BR Career stats

Mann 076's BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Mann 076 has participated in 2092 solo games and claimed 203 victories, obtaining a decent win rate of 9.70%. He has scored 4350 kills, which adds up to a K/D ratio of 2.30.

He has finished ahead of his opposition 370 times in a total of 3678 duo BR games, leading to a win rate of 10%. With 7599 frags to his name, Mann 076 has chalked up a K/D ratio of 2.30 in the duos mode.

Lastly, Mann 076 boasts 1453 Booyahs on his profile out of 8499 squad matches, resulting in a high win rate of 17.09%. He eliminated 2110 opponents in this mode to maintain a K/D ratio of 3.

BR Ranked stats

Mann 076's BR Ranked stats (Image via Garena)

With only two duo matches played in the current Free Fire MAX season, the internet star has failed to secure a single win or elimination yet.

Additionally, he has participated in three squad games and, like in the duo matches, he hasn't obtained a Booyah yet. With one elimination, Mann 076 has registered a K/D ratio of 0.33.

Note: The content creator’s stats were recorded when writing the article. These figures will change as Mann 076 plays more games in the battle royale title.

Guild and rank

Mann 076 is the leader of the Team 076 guild (Image via Garena)

Mann 076 is the Guild Leader of Team 076 in Free Fire MAX, whose guild ID is 1007317117. In terms of competitive ranking, he has achieved a Platinum 4 rank in BR-Ranked Season 32 and remained in Diamond 2 in CS-Ranked Season 17.

Monthly income

Mon Bahadur Darji's estimated monthly income (Image via Social Blade)

Based on the estimates posted on Social Blade, Mon Bahadur Darji potentially earns anywhere between $106 to $1.7K per month. The website also extrapolates his earnings for the entire year to be somewhere in the range of $1.3K to $20.3K.

YouTube channel

Mon Bahadur Darji is a relatively new entrant to the Free Fire content creation scene, as he only began his channel a few years ago. He has just under 900 videos on his channel, but these have resulted in a massive total of 155.719 million views.

Although his YouTube channel, Mann 076, only had about 22k subscribers in September of 2021, it increased tenfold by the end of the same year. After hitting the one-million subscriber milestone in early 2022, his channel currently boasts over 1.86 million. According to Social Blade, the internet star has failed to gain a single subscriber in the last 30 days, while his view counter has increased by 422.306k.

