Free Fire City Open Chennai Finals: Winners, MVP, prize pool distribution, and more

This evening saw the conclusion of the Chennai Finals of the Free Fire City Open 2021 with Jallikattu TN emerging as the Chennai Conquerors. The team also qualified for the National Championship, which is scheduled for August 15th.

At the end of the day, Jallikattun TN came out on top with 38 kills and 85 points. The second place was taken by Slumber Queen with 37 kills and 75 points. Biowar TN and Slumber Queen secured third and fourth place with 29 points.

Top 5 players from Free Fire City Open 2021 Chennai Finals

Nikhil, the attacker for Jallikattu TN, received the MVP award for inflicting 7131 damage and taking 19 kills.

Free Fire City Open Chennai Finals Match standings:

Free Fire City Open 2021 Chennai Finals Overall standings

The first two matches, played on Bermuda and Purgatory, were won by Jallikattu TN with eight and 10 frags respectively.

The third match, played on Kalahari, was won by Raven Esports with 12 kills. Deadshot from Raven Esports took five kills in the match and was awarded MVP.

At the end of the third match, Jallikattu TN held on to their top position with 20 kills and 51 points followed by Raven Esports with 37 points.

The fourth match was won by Slumber Queen with nine frags. Sixth Sense took six kills in the match. Raven Esports secured second place with eight frags.

Badge99 secured nine frags to clinch the Booyah in the fifth match. Slumber Queen and Jallikattu TN both took 10 kills each in the match.

The sixth and final match of the day was won by Team Damage with eight kills, where Rogan alone took five frags. TGB Xtreme LVL took seven frags in the match.

Free Fire City Open 2021 Chennai Finals Map results

Prize pool distribution of Free Fire City Open Chennai Finals:

Champion - 1,00,000 INR - Jallikattu TN (Qualified for National Championship)

1st Runner-up - 50,000 INR - Slumber Queen (Qualified for CityPlay-ins)

2nd Runner-up - 25,000 INR - Badge 99 (Qualified for CityPlay-ins)

4th Place - 25,000 INR - Raven Esports (Qualified for CityPlay-ins)

Edited by Gautham Balaji