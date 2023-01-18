A few days following the launch of the new Angelic brand on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, the Densho brand will go live on Garena. In addition, they have released the Densho Calendar, which provides a brief summary of upcoming activities.

The first Densho Top-Up is already accessible, and the activities will continue through early February. It is safe to presume that only the rewards from the Top-Up event will be free, while others will involve the expenditure of the premium in-game currency, diamonds.

Here is a list of events that will be incorporated into the battle royale title:

Densho Calendar has been revealed (Image via Garena)

Densho Top-Up (January 18 to January 23)

Densho Wall (January 19 to January 25)

Densho Ring (January 21 to February 3)

Moco Store (January 23 to January 29)

Read through to learn more about these.

New Free Fire MAX Densho calendar revealed

Densho is the new Trend+ brand in Free Fire that has been added, while a few Angelic items are still accessible in the battle royale title. In addition to the Gloo Wall skin and backpack, it also features several outfits, some of which were previously available.

The items as part of the Densho brand in Free Fire MAX are as follows:

The outfits and items part of the Densho in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Bloody Samurai Bundle

Blood Moon Bundle

Bushido Bundle

Golden Shade Bundle

Golden Wraith Bundle

Elite Way of the Bushido Bundle

Elite Kitsune Bundle

Nightfire Kami Bundle

Stormwrath Kami Bundle

Luminus Kami Bundle

Serpent Kami Bundle

Ballad of Oni Bundle

Song of Hana Bundle

Serpent Backpack

Gloo Wall – Kitsune Kami

Each of these items has an associated brand point in the battle royale title, and you may collect 100 such points to receive a free Ominous Theatre Loot Box. You can claim these by navigating through the labs and accessing Trend+.

New Densho Top-Up in Free Fire MAX

The top-up event started recently (Image via Garena)

The new Densho Top-Up kicked off on the Indian server on January 18, 2023. It allows players to get their hands on multiple attractive cosmetics free of cost. To become eligible for M82B – Serpent Kami and Serpent backpack, you must purchase 300 diamonds.

This event provides better value to gamers on their diamond purchases. Additionally, the backpack skin provides 20 brand points that can help gamers acquire the loot box easily.

Alongside the Densho brand, the developers have also provided a preview of Monson Orakii, which is expected to be available within the battle royale title in the coming days.

