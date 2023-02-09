Free Fire MAX login Issue (February 9, 2023): Is the game down today?

Free Fire MAX is played by millions of users across the world, and the game is not immune to occasional operational hurdles which disrupt the gaming experience. Several players recently reported difficulties signing into their game accounts and making in-app top-ups of diamonds, the game’s premium currency.

Garena swiftly addressed the issue and took prompt action to rectify the same. The developers have kept players abreast of the entire situation by posting on their social media handles, ensuring open communication and transparency about the ongoing problem.

The updated version of the post now reads:

“This issue has been resolved. Thank you for your patience.”

This indicates that the issue has been fixed.

Is Free Fire MAX working today?

Free Fire MAX is working normally at the moment, although there were some hiccups earlier today. Several players reported multiple error messages when attempting to sign in to their account in the battle royale title in the early hours of February 9, 2023.

Users faced numerous problems earlier today (Image via Garena)

A few of the error messages included “Download Failed. Retry?” and “Network Connection Error,” and consequently, access to the battle royale title was restricted.

Additionally, in-game diamond top-ups were also restricted, causing inconvenience to players.

In a social media post earlier today, the developers assured players that they were looking into resolving the issue and asked all gamers who were logged in not to log out or close the app until the issue was fixed.

The post read:

“There is an issue where players may be unable to log in and top up in-game. We seek your patience as we look into resolving the issue.”

Almost two hours after the initial post, the developers finally confirmed that the ongoing login issues had been fixed, and gamers could enjoy playing Free Fire MAX as usual.

If individuals are still facing issues, they can restart the game or their device. Users can also contact the official Free Fire MAX India support team to submit a request if they continue facing problems.

Steps to submit a request in Free Fire MAX

Step 1: Access Free Fire MAX’s official support website for the Indian server.

Step 2: Sign in to your game account using the associated social media platform.

Step 3: Click on the nickname in the top right corner to open the drop-down menu and select the Submit a Request option.

Provide relevant details (Image via Garena)

Step 4: Select the relevant concern and provide the required details, including all the appropriate attachments and a description of the problem.

Step 5: Click on the Submit button to send the request.

You will receive assistance from the developers once all the details have been provided accurately.

