Free Fire MAX Patch Countdown event starts on Indian server

The countdown for the much-awaited Free Fire MAX OB38 update has already begun, and the patch is just a few days away. It will bring much-needed changes to the BR and CS modes, alongside the introduction of new features that will keep the game from becoming stagnant.

In the run-up to the upcoming Free Fire MAX update, the developers have launched a new event, Patch Countdown, for the game. It is essentially providing multiple small rewards to the players on specific days, but only if they sign in on a daily basis.

Read through to learn more about the fresh offering and the rewards that are on offer.

New Free Fire MAX Patch Countdown event will require daily sign-ins on Indian server

Patch Countdown is one of the latest events in Free Fire MAX and is providing attractive rewards to gamers. It was added to the Indian server today, i.e., January 5, 2023, and will be accessible until January 10, 2023.

All you have to do is sign in daily to the battle royale title to collect free rewards. The list of available items through the new event is as follows:

Login 1 day to get Pet Food

Login 2 days to get 1x Gold Royale Voucher (Expiry date: January 31, 2023)

Login 3 days to get 50x Universal Fragment

Login 4 days Bounty Token Play Card (7d)

Login 5 days Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Login 6 days Lunar New Year Weapon Box

These login requirements are sequential, so you will only need to sign in for six days to obtain the items. However, the event only lasts for six days, so there is no slack, and you cannot skip signing in if you intend to obtain all the rewards.

Steps to collect rewards from the new event

After you sign into your account, follow the instructions given below to claim the rewards through the new Free Fire MAX event.

Step 1: Access the event section and then head to the New Patch: 11 Jan tab.

Step 2: Navigate through the sections on the left and click on "Countdown to Patch."

Step 3: Click on the Claim button on the right side to receive this particular item.

Since daily sign-ins are required to obtain these prizes, skipping out on them is not advisable.

Free Fire MAX OB38 update changes

Some of the important changes that will be implement with the OB38 update were revealed by the developers. They include:

Weapon Leaderboard

New: Santino character

New Pet: Kactus

Changes to BR mode and new items

CS Improvements

Character updates

