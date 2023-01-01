Garena provides free Icy Blast grenade skin in Free Fire MAX

Cosmetics have tremendous value in Free Fire MAX, with gamers going to great lengths to acquire premium cosmetics, especially those offered free of cost. With the arrival of Winterlands: Subzero, gamers are flocking to the battle royale title to collect attractive rewards from the new events.

One great option is the Play Jump ‘N’ Blast event, which offers a free grenade skin upon the accomplishment of the task. Read on to get a complete picture of the event and the corresponding rewards.

Free Fire MAX Play Jump ‘N’ Blast event rewards players with free Icy Blast grenade skin

The new Play Jump ‘N’ Blast event kicked off today, January 1, 2023, in Free Fire Max to mark the introduction of the game mode. You have time until January 8, 2023, to play five matches in the Jump ‘N’ Blast mode and acquire the exclusive Icy Blast grenade skin.

The new event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

Playing five matches is not a time-consuming task. It is relatively easy to complete even for novice gamers. You may also track your progress through the same event tab.

After completing the requirements, you may follow the instructions given in the following section to receive the rewards from the newly-added Play Jump ‘N’ Blast event in Free Fire MAX:

Step 1: Access the events section by clicking on the calendar icon on the right.

Select the Play Jump 'N' Blast mode (Image via Garena)

Step 2: Select the Winterlands: Subzero section and then visit the Play Jump ‘N’ Blast section.

Step 3: Click the Claim button beside the item to collect the Icy Blast grenade skin.

Now, all you have to do is equip the grenade skin from the weapon section. This mythic skin is worth a few hundred diamonds; hence, it would be best not to miss out on this cosmetic if you want to expand your in-game collection.

Jump ‘N’ Blast mode in Free Fire MAX

The new Jump 'N' Blast mode (Image via Garena)

The Jump ‘N’ Blast mode is played on the El Pastelo map, which was previously available for the Bomb Squad mode. It is free-for-all, and players compete amongst each other to get more frags.

Everyone has unlimited respawns and access to a grenade launcher as well as a pair of jumping shoes. The first player to get 25 eliminations wins. Alternatively, if nobody manages to reach the said target by the end of the stipulated time, the gamer with the highest frag is crowned the winner.

