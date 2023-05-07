Rawani Gaming's Free Fire ID, stats, rank, guild, and more

Rawani Gaming is one of the fastest-growing YouTube channels making significant strides with Free Fire-related content. Despite starting about two years ago, the content creator has successfully garnered an impressive subscriber base of over 3.77 million, which continues to grow monthly. He primarily posts short videos around various aspects of the game, including events and gameplay clips.

Rawani Gaming’s following is not limited to YouTube, as he boasts 3.2k followers on Facebook and 14.9k followers on Instagram. Here is a look at his Free Fire ID, stats, and more details.

Rawani Gaming’s Free Fire ID, stats, and more details

Rawani Gaming’s Free Fire ID is 1082800875. He is a part of the NineTailFox guild, whose ID is 72196410.

He has reached the Heroic rank in BR-Ranked Season 33 while still stuck in Gold 3 in the CS-Ranked Season 18. His current Free Fire stats are outlined below:

BR Career stats

The YouTuber has a K/D ratio of over two in solo, duo, and squad matches (Image via Garena)

Rawani Gaming has been part of 1,359 solo contests, only to win 128 of them, attributing to a win rate of 9.41%. He has taken down 2,495 opponents in these games, translating to a K/D ratio of 2.03.

The internet star has been involved in 3,190 duo matches and scored 271 Booyahs, registering a win rate of 8.49%. He has 6,095 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 2.09.

In 6,653 duo matches, the Indian content creator has accrued 950 triumphs, consolidating to a win rate of 14.27%. Rawani Gaming has 13,477 kills to his profile, roughly equaling a K/D ratio of 2.36.

BR Ranked stats

Riwani Gaming is yet to play solo matches (Image via Garena)

Riwani Gaming has featured in two duo matches this ranked season but has not won yet. He has two frags for a K/D ratio of 1.

He has also been part of 251 squad games but outperformed his opponent only 10 times, accounting for a win rate of 3.98%. With 305 kills, the YouTuber also upholds a K/D ratio of 1.27.

Note: The player’s stats were retrieved from Free Fire MAX on May 7, 2023. The numbers will change as the content creator features in more matches in the battle royale title.

Estimated monthly income

The channel received more than 50k subscribers in the last month (Image via Social Blade)

According to the social media analytics website Social Blade, the Rawani Gaming channel is estimated to generate a monthly revenue between $3.2K and $50.6K. The revenue forecasts for the entire year range from $37.9K to $607K.

YouTube channel

Since the beginning, Rawani Gaming has uploaded short videos relating to Free Fire and its MAX version. He has posted over 660 videos, raking in a massive 658 million views.

The channel has been growing rapidly, as it had about 725k subscribers in February 2022 and crossed one million within a few months. The subscriber count is presently approaching the four-million mark. According to Social Blade, in the last 30 days, Rawani Gaming has garnered 50k subscribers and 12.646 million views.

Note: Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian players are advised to refrain from playing Free Fire. They may instead play the MAX version.

