Free Fire Crimson Angelic Top-Up event leaked (MAX version)

The developers of Free Fire MAX use top-up events as a primary means of encouraging players to spend money in the form of the game's premium currency, diamonds. These are perennial, with one replacing the other perpetually.

The ongoing New Year Top-Up will be wrapping up in a few days, and there have already been leaks regarding the next top-up event that will take its place. Much to gamers' excitement, Crimson Angelic will offer exclusive cosmetic items. The following section discusses these leaks in depth.

Next Free Fire MAX top-up event leaked

The leaks of the Crimson Angelic Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX have come in from KnighClown, a reliable informant in the community. He is credited with accurate details of the events, collaborations, and more, even before these are announced.

In a recent Instagram post, he shared the details of the upcoming Crimson Angelic Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX. As per the claims, it will go live on January 5, 2023, and is set to provide items free of cost from the Angelic brand. It will likely have two purchase requirements, with each milestone offering an attractive reward.

As per the leaks, the specifics are as follows:

Purchase 100 diamonds to get a free Angelic Cowboy

Purchase 300 diamonds to get a free Risen Hoodie

The two requirements can be met with a purchase of 300 diamonds, which can be met by buying a pack priced at INR 250. This would be a great deal if the event makes its way into the battle royale title.

The rewards in these top-up events are deemed free as gamers do not have to spend diamonds to acquire them, and they are free to use the acquired diamonds on their preferred avenue.

On top of this, more leaks of the Angelic event calendar have surfaced. Based on this, the first event might commence as soon as January 2, 2023. The available events might be as follows:

Angelic Hunt from January 2, 2023, to January 21, 2023

Sky Angelic Party from January 2, 2023, to January 8, 2023

Crimson Angelic Top-Up from January 5, 2023, to January 10, 2023

Angelic Royale from January 7, 2023, to January 21, 2023

While the details of the top-up event have been leaked, the Angelic Hunt preview/teaser is already available in the game.

It is important to highlight that the details provided above are only leaks and hence must be taken with a grain of salt. The developers have not yet announced the top-up event or, as a matter of fact, the Angelic campaign for Free Fire MAX.

Since these are expected to be added in the coming days, you may expect an official announcement from the developers very soon.

