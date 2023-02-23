Free Fire Pop-Pow items leaked

A new set of Free Fire leaks has surfaced, revealing all of the Pop-Pow-themed items expected to be introduced to the battle royale title. These have come in via KnightClown and Pureleaks, two of the many prominent sources in the game's community that can be trusted with reliable leaks of future events and items in the battle royale title.

If the leaks are accurate, many new themed cosmetics, including a banner, a pin, a backpack, a loot box, a Gloo Wall, and even more items, could make their way into the game. The following section will take you through the details of the new leaks.

New Free Fire Pop-Pow items are leaked online

KnightClown and Pureleaks shared a clip of the upcoming Pop-Pow items in Free Fire in a recent Instagram post. The cosmetics displayed in the video are as follows:

Pop-Pow Pin

Pop-Pow Avatar

Pop-Pow Banner

Pop-Pow Backpack

Pop-Pow Loot Box

Pop-Pow Sickle

Gloo Wall – PopPow

Pet Skin: Party Arvon

Besides sharing a visual glimpse of the items, the data miners have not provided the details of their release or how players can acquire them once they become available.

Additionally, no details on the servers it will be accessible have been revealed. Also, given their rarity, many of these are expected to be provided for free.

You can watch the video in the post attached above to check out the appearance of all the themed items. Since these are leaks, players need to take them with a grain of salt, as Garena may or may not incorporate them into all the servers of the battle royale title.

Upcoming event in Free Fire MAX

Chroma Futura event to start from February 24, 2023 (Image via Garena)

After the completion of Mission: Makeover on the Free Fire MAX Indian server, Garena will be going live with Chroma Futura. As part of the build-up, the developers have also added a new Daily Mission, which provides the following rewards for free:

Travel 3000 meters – Airdrop Aid

Travel 20 minutes – Bounty Token

Eliminate five enemies – Bonfire

Deal 2000 damage – Scan

The main event will start on the server on February 24, 2023, and the posters for many of these have already been leaked. Based on the available details, these will feature several engaging activities, accomplishing which users can get their hands on an array of freebies, including an outfit as the grand prize.

The new Chroma Futura campaign will be accessible on the Indian server until early March 2023.

Note: Free Fire is blocked under Section 69A of the IT Act. Due to government-imposed restrictions, Indian gamers must refrain from playing the battle royale title.

