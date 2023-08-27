Free Fire Tapestry Wall web event leaked: Servers, events, and more

Some recent leaks from reliable dataminers suggest the arrival of a new Free Fire Tapestry Wall web event for a few specific servers. Social media posts sparking this rumor surfaced a few days ago, and fans are excited about the potential inclusion. Garena’s battle royale title always brings incredible events to keep the players on the edge of their seats. If the leaks are true, a new Tapestry Wall web event is going to arrive soon.

Since gamers are so interested in learning about the rumored inclusion in Garena's popular BR title, this article will try to shed light on every aspect of it.

Leaks suggest the Free Fire Tapestry Wall web event is soon to go live in the game

This Free Fire Tapestry Wall web event is expected to arrive within the next week. Some reliable dataminers like @venom.ofc, @macbruh_ff, and more have offered details regarding what's to come as part of this inclusion.

Rules

As per the leaks of this event, five different locks will be on the Gloo wall, and players have to find the right one to unlock it. The chances of getting it will increase as the number of locks decreases in this game. Your prizes will directly land on the vault, and all the unused items from this Free Fire Tapestry Wall web event will turn into FF tokens.

Servers

This latest event will go live on Singapore, India, Indonesia, MENA, Bangladesh, and CIS servers. However, the leak does not bring an expected time of arrival for this latest Free Fire Tapestry Wall event.

Other events coming to the game

Inker the Storm event (Image via YouTube/Gaming Tiger Academy)

As per some YouTube leaks, the Indonesian server will experience an all-new Inker the Storm Arrival Animation event.

Faded Wheel Event (Image via YouTube/Gaming Tiger Academy)

The Faded Wheel event is expected to be back soon. It will go live on August 28, 2023, on Indonesian, MENA, and SSA servers. It is a lucky draw where you have to use nine diamonds for each spin to win plenty of exciting rewards.

Rumored Top-Up Bonuses (Image via YouTube/Gaming Tiger Academy)

The game also brings some lucrative op-up bonuses for the players. You can earn extra diamonds, a new character, and more in this upcoming Top-up event.

That concludes everything recent leaks reveal about the new Free Fire Wapestry Wall web event. Check out all the latest updates in the game by clicking that hyperlink, and follow us for more BR-titles-related news.

