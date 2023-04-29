New Arctic Ring for Free Fire MAX Indian server leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

Free Fire MAX's Ring Luck Royales have become increasingly popular, with Garena introducing numerous striking bundles and exquisite cosmetics through them in recent weeks. Renowned data miner VipClown_ofc, known for his Instagram handle, has leaked details about a potential new Arctic Ring that could soon be available to players on the Indian server.

In a recent Instagram post, the data miner shared the Hindi and English version of the poster for the upcoming Luck Royale, which is expected to land on the Indian server very soon. The image provided insight into the release date and potential rewards that players can look forward to obtaining.

Arctic Ring might soon begin on the Free Fire MAX Indian server

The recent leak of an Arctic Ring has sparked a sense of excitement among Free Fire MAX players, who have been eagerly awaiting the reintroduction of the Arctic Blue bundle for quite some time. As per the poster, the Luck Royale will commence within the game on May 2, 2023, and is expected to remain accessible until May 15, 2023.

In addition to the Article Blude, the rewards are also expected to include other coveted items like the Ice Blue, Flaming Red, and Crimson Red Bundle. To take part in the Luck Royale and have a chance to win the items mentioned above, players will need to spend diamonds to make spins and obtain rewards or the required tokens.

The price of spins is expected to be similar (Image via Garena)

Based on recent trends, a single spin is likely to cost 20 diamonds, and a pack of 11 spins will likely cost around 200 diamonds. There is no fixed probability of acquiring a particular item or number of tokens, so users may have to spend thousands of diamonds to receive the items.

Since Garena has not officially announced the details, readers are advised to remain skeptical about these leaks, even though the details come from credible sources.

Ongoing Rune Ring in Free Fire MAX

Rune Ring has been underway for the last week (Image via Garena)

The Free Fire MAX Indian server has a Rune Ring event running in full swing where players can win the limited-edition Rune Enchanter Bundle, the mythic Lake Spirits Backpack, and Festival Celebration emote. The coveted outfit with trigger effects is the main highlight, and users will have until May 4, 2023, to receive the item.

