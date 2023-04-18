New Free Fire MAX Pop-Pow Top-Up event leaked: Rewards, start date, and more

Top-up events are a regular occurrence in Free Fire MAX, and there is hardly any time when one such event is unavailable in the game. The leaks for the next top-up event surfaced a day before its official release on the Indian server.

If these leaks turn out to be true, then the next top-up event will be called Pow-Pow Top-Up and feature two free rewards – one scythe skin and one Gloo Wall skin for free. Players only have to buy the required in-game currency to meet the purchase threshold and receive the rewards.

New Free Fire MAX Pow-Pow Top-Up event leaked

A popular Free Fire data miner who goes by the Instagram handle of VIPCLown_OFC leaked the banner for the upcoming Pow-Pow Top-Up event. According to his post, it will be the next top-up event on the Indian server and will be added on April 19, 2023. However, players will have the opportunity to claim the rewards until April 25, 2023.

Based on the details revealed in the recent leaks, the upcoming event will provide themed rewards, including the Pop-Pow Sickle and Pop-Pow Gloo Wall. The former will be accessible for free upon the purchase of 100 diamonds. Individuals can also acquire the themed Gloo Wall skin after purchasing 300 diamonds.

Although the upcoming top-up event leaks come from credible sources, all these details must be taken with a grain of salt. Garena is yet to officially announce the release of the next top-up event, so the same rewards may not be accessible on the Indian server.

Ongoing Hyperbook Top-Up event

The new ongoing Hyperbook Top-Up event in Free Fire MAX (Image via Garena)

The Hyperbook Top-Up event has been running on the Free Fire MAX Indian server for the last few days and is all set to conclude on April 18, 2023. As implied by the name, individuals have the opportunity to acquire a limited edition Runestone Hyperbook for free after purchasing 100 diamonds. Apart from this, special tokens are up for grabs upon meeting the purchase threshold of 300 and 500 diamonds.

The fact that players can get a total of eight exciting items through the Hyperbook makes it even more valuable. The Runestone Hyperbook will only be available in April 2023, so it will likely be considered a valuable item in the game.

