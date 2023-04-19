New Free Fire MAX Rune Ring event leaked: Rewards, servers, start date, and more

There has been a gradual flow of Free Fire MAX leaks recently, many of which have eventually materialized with the release of the said event/content. Details of the new Rune Ring event were out online prior to its official announcement. The leaks were posted by KnightClown and Saw Gaming, two of the most popular data miners in the Indian community.

They shared a poster of the upcoming Luck Royale on their Instagram handle that offers multiple details regarding the rewards and date, among others.

New Free Fire MAX Rune Ring event featuring Rune Enchanter Bundle leaked

Leaks for the Free Fire MAX Rune Ring event are now available online, and as per the available information, the Luck Royale will be accessible on both Indian and Bangladeshi servers starting April 21, 2023.

Players will have time until May 4, 2023, to spend diamonds and get the exclusive Rune Enchanter Bundle from the Selected Series alongside the Festival Celebration emote. The outfit comes with a special trigger effect.

The poster will only be accessible in April 2023, making it even more desirable. Additionally, individuals will also receive 120 Brand Points that will help them earn exciting rewards like a surfboard, crate, and even Gloo Wall skin.

Price of the spins in the ongoing similar M1887 Ring (Image via Garena)

Similar to the previous Ring-themed Luck Royale, the price of a single event is expected to be 20 diamonds, while 10+1 spins will likely set the individual back by 200 diamonds. Besides the item rewards, the event will also feature special tokens that players may have the opportunity to exchange for exclusive items via the dedicated section of the Luck Royale.

Garena has not yet confirmed the next Rune Ring event; therefore, the details provided previously are merely leaks, even if they come from legitimate and trusted sources. As a result, the same event may not be accessible in the game even if it is available, and it may not contain the same set of rewards.

Ongoing events in Free Fire MAX

Emerald Cards is one of the free events available in the game (Image via Garena)

Many cosmetics are currently accessible in Free Fire MAX, some of which are free. At the same time, others necessitate the usage of diamonds. Emerald Cards and Deal Damage are free events that provide an emote and Katana skin, respectively.

At the same time, the M1887 Ring is also live in a game that necessitates the usage of diamonds. A new top-up event has also started, offering a Gloo Wall skin and Sickle free of cost. Runestone Hyperbook and the special Star Box are also available for purchase in the store.

Check out the latest Free Fire MAX redeem codes here.

