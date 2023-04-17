Next Free Fire MAX Faded Wheel leaked (April 2023): Start date, rewards, and more

Faded Wheel is arguably the best Luck Royale in Free Fire MAX, and many players look forward to the release of a new one. Essentially, the community prefers the Faded Wheel over other options as it guarantees them the grand prize in a specific number of spins. The ongoing Faded Wheel on the Indian server currently features the Riptide Vanguard bundle and will be active for a few days.

The upcoming event has already been leaked and will offer an exclusive arrival animation and skyboard skin themed to the ongoing Emerald Storm celebrations.

More details regarding the next Faded Wheel of Free Fire MAX are mentioned in the section below.

Free Fire MAX: Upcoming Faded Wheel for India server leaked

Pureleaks OFC recently posted a video on their Instagram handle, revealing visuals about the grand prizes of the next Faded Wheel. As per the calendar of Emerald Storm celebrations, the event will commence on April 24, 2023, and will be available until April 30, 2023.

The two primary rewards that players can find in the Faded Wheel are the Magical Lamp Arrival and the Sky Claw Skyboard. Aside from this, there will be other miscellaneous rewards present in the Luck Royale that they can acquire.

Like all other events of this kind, individuals will have to make spins using diamonds to receive the Magical Lamp Arrival, Sky Claw Skyboard, and other items. Consequently, if they want exclusive items, they must keep a sufficient amount of the in-game currency ready.

They can obtain all eight rewards from the Faded Wheel for over a thousand diamonds, which is a decent value considering what they receive is typically worth more.

Ongoing Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX

The current Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX features an exclusive costume bundle (Image via Garena)

The current Faded Wheel in Free Fire MAX made its way into the Indian server of the game on April 14, 2023, and offers the Riptide Vanguard bundle alongside Pan–Tidal Waves. It also features eight other items:

Cube Fragment

Diamond Royale Voucher

Wicked Coconut Backpack

SCAR – Blood Moon Weapon

Weapon Royale Voucher

Pet Food

Sunshine Coconut

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Out of the total rewards available, players can start by removing the two unwanted items and then make the spins to receive the desired items. The Riptide Vanguard bundle featured in the event is a great outfit that would enhance the male character's overall appearance.

