Vitality India bids farewell to Free Fire star Fabindro

Team Vitality on March 6 parted ways with Free Fire player Fabindro nearly a year after signing him. The organization ventured into the title in January last year and announced their full lineup on February 14, 2022, but coincidentally the game was banned in India on the same date.

Announcing Fabindro's departure, Team Vitality India via their Instagram account said:

It's been a pleasure having you as a part of the org. All the best for your next adventure, Fabindro.

Due to the game's ban, their squad didn't play any official tournaments, but participated in a few third-party events. The other members of the lineup were released on May 14, 2022.

Fabindro's departure resulted in the French company also leaving the Free Fire scene since he was the sole member remaining on the roster. The firm hired him as the IGL and coach of the lineup. He thanked Vitality as well as other members of the organization via a comment on the announcement post.

Fabindro's Free Fire esports journey so far

He began his esports path with Free Fire in 2019, and is now among the most seasoned players in India. The India Qualifiers of the Asia Invitational 2019 was his first notable tournament, where he competed for Fabulous 50 and came fourth place in the event.

Fabindro then joined Stalwart Esports in 2020 and secured third spot in the Free Fire India Championship Fall that year. However, he left the organization after a few months to join Team XTZ.

While playing under the name Six Sense, he alongside his teammates emerged victorious in the Free Fire Tri Series, which was hosted between top teams from India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

This was his first major achievement as his team defeated many experienced opponents to achieve the feat. They received the winning prize of $22,000.

Amazingly, on June 25th, 2021, just one day after the event, TSM signed the Sixth Sense squad. Fabindro had a superb journey under the TSM banner as the side obtained second place in the two notable events: the FF Pro League India and the BOOYAH League Summer. He then led his squad to clinch the 2021 ESports Premier League, a ₹25 lakh third-party tournament.

Fabindro left TSM in October and again played under Sixth Sense until he was signed by Team Vitality in January 2022. It would be captivating to witness which organization he opts for his future endeavors.

