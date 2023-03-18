Yash999 YT’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more

Several Indian Free Fire content creators have successfully built a reputation for themselves in the Indian community because of their incredible gameplay, with Yash999 YT being one such YouTuber. He has more than 886k subscribers on his primary channel, where he uploads short gameplay videos.

However, the content creator has not been very active lately and has uploaded only a handful of videos in the last few months. In addition to this following on YouTube, he boasts over 7k followers on Instagram.

Exploring Yash999 YT’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more details

Free Fire MAX ID of Yash999 YT is 891021763. He is a member of the BINDAS guild, whose ID is 72250780.

The content creator is ranked in Silver 2 in BR-Ranked Season 32 and Platinum 3 in CS-Ranked Season 17. His Free Fire MAX stats as of March 18, 2023, are as follows:

BR Career stats

Yash999 YT's Free Fire MAX BR Career stats (Image via Garena)

Yash999 YT has played 977 solo games and finished in the top spot on 82 occasions, representing a win rate of 8.39%. He has chalked up 1939 kills and recorded a K/D ratio of 2.17 against his name.

The internet star has played 1448 duo matches and racked up 174 wins, culminating in a win rate of 12%. With 2888 frags, he has recorded a K/D ratio of 2.27.

Yash999 YT has competed in 8381 squad games and secured 1548 Booyahs in total, corresponding to a win rate of 18.47%. He defeated 24093 opponents to maintain a K/D ratio of 3.53.

BR Ranked stats

The YouTuber has not played solo or duo games (Image via Garena)

The YouTuber has played five squad matches up to this point and has bettered the opposition twice, corresponding to a win rate of 40%. Nonetheless, he has taken down 75 opponents and maintains a massive K/D ratio of 25.

Other than the squad matches, he is yet to participate in solo and duo matches this Free Fire MAX ranked season.

Note: The content creator’s Free Fire MAX stats were recorded on March 18, 2023. These numbers will change as he plays more matches.

Monthly income

The content creator has not been very active lately (Image via Social Blade)

As per the Social Blade’s estimates, Yash999 YT’s monthly income through the channel lies between $15 and $237. The revenue for the entire year is predicted to range from $178 to $2.8k.

YouTube channel

With over 450 videos and 189 million views, Yash999 YT has gained a loyal following. In early 2021, the content creator's channel saw significant growth and approached 900k subscribers by the end of that year.

However, his subscriber count has remained stagnant since the start of 2022. According to Social Blade, he has lost 2k subscribers in the past 30 days while gaining only 59.262k views in the same period.

