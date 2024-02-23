“Exactly how they should’ve launched” PSVR2 PC support has fans excited 

The recent news of PSVR2 PC support has taken the internet by storm, with netizens celebrating the surprise announcement. Sony announced PC support for the VR headset yesterday via an official PlayStation Blog post, quoting, “Also, we’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR2 players to access additional games on PC”.

Enthusiastic users have taken to Twitter/X, with one of them commenting:

This is exactly how they should’ve launched the thing.

Expand Tweet

Coupled with the recent push of PlayStation exclusives to PC, this is quite an exciting time to be a PC gamer.

PSVR2 PC support has PC players excited

Expand Tweet

The PC gaming community has taken the news of PSVR2 PC support incredibly well, congratulating Sony on the move. This is undoubtedly part of Sony’s recent push towards the PC platform, which kicked off with blockbuster AAA titles such as Uncharted and God of War.

User Parris goes on to say that “it’s about time” and that the move would make the VR headset a lot more appealing to consumers this way.

Expand Tweet

Another user laments buying a Meta Quest 3, admitting that they would rather purchase a PSVR2 PC support capable setup instead.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Yet another user chimed in, expressing regret on selling their PSVR2 prior - to many, the PSVR2 was an expensive, niche product with too few games to support it until the announcement. The user mentions that they would love to test Half-Life Alyx on it.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Other users were a bit underwhelmed by the move, going on to say that the PSVR2 PC support should have been there since launch and that the move is a bit too late now. Regardless, users are glad that PC support is being officially added, regardless of the date.

Expand Tweet

User Jake jokingly remarks on being excited to test PSVR2 support on PC via his “PS5 Pro”, which is a beefy gaming PC.

Expand Tweet

Some users are not thrilled with the lack of backward compatibility with the PSVR1; however, they lament that we received PSVR2 support on PC first instead.

Expand Tweet

Many are hoping for official SteamVR support, something that would definitely sell the PSVR2 further and add to its popularity on PC.

The news surrounding official PC support was stealthily released on the PlayStation Blog and curiously coincides with PlayStation’s new move to push games on PC, day one. With the recent massive success of Helldivers 2, it is indeed an exciting time to be a PC gamer. Games going multiplatform is always a win for players, and the way things are going in the gaming industry, things look better than ever. PC support for the PSVR2 is expected to mature over time.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Gaming tech hub for more news, updates, and guides on PlayStation, PSVR2, and more.